Rangers Have Underrated Free Agent Option That Could Help Solve Offensive Issues
One area that the Texas Rangers need to upgrade this offseason for first-year manager Skip Schumaker, it's their offense. Last year, the Rangers hung around the American League wild card race but faded down the stretch because of their lack of offense.
At his introductory press conference earlier this month, Schumaker, who was in the Texas front office this past season, talked about trying to get more offense out of a roster that was hit with key injuries. The numbers showed it at the end of the season.
The Rangers were 25th in wRC+ (92), while they were 26th in slugging at .381, 26th in batting average at .234, 26th in on-base percentage at .302, 22nd in runs scored with 684, and 23rd in walk rate at 8%. Wyatt Langford led Texas with 22 home runs.
The front office will look at adding some offensive punch to the lineup through free agency, and one MLB analyst linked them to an underrated player who could solve that need on a cheap deal.
Free Agent Marcell Ozuna Linked to Rangers
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) predicted contracts and potential fits for 50 free agents this winter, and he linked Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna to the Rangers, which would be an underrated addition in 2026.
"Injuries and age have caught up with Ozuna, as he hit just .232 with 21 home runs in 2025, a far cry from the 39 home runs he blasted in 2024 when he slashed .302/.378/.546 and finished fourth in the NL MVP voting. His bat speed has dropped each of the last three seasons and his exit velocity was only average (48th percentile) last season. Could he be a Comeback Player of the Year candidate next year? Sure, but it’s not likely, and it’s also not likely he’s with the Braves in 2026,'' Bowden wrote.
This would be a low-risk, high-reward for a Rangers team that is desperately in need of an offensive punch to the lineup. As Bowden mentioned, he is not the player he was just last year, but he still has enough left where it wouldn't be surprising to see him come back and have a strong 2026 season.
His numbers dipped this season for the Braves, where he slashed .232/.355/.400 in 145 games with 21 home runs and 68 RBIs. His 21 home runs for Atlanta would have been tied for second on Texas with Corey Seager, one behind Langford for the team lead.
Bowden predicted a one-year deal for $12 million for Ozuna and for a team with payroll questions, that is a contract that would bring some value if he has anywhere close to a bounce-back season.