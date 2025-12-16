Rangers Have Intriguing Free Agent Option to Improve Their Offense

One need the Texas Rangers have this offseason is to improve their offense in 2026. First-year manager Skip Schumaker knows that improving the offense will go a long way toward the Rangers having a bounce-back 2026 season.

The lack of offense in 2025 played a part in Texas struggling down the stretch and falling out of the American League Wild Card race. However, just how Chris Young and the front office go about adding is the question, but there is one free agent who could help solve their need for offense and be a corner infielder.

Rangers Should Consider Signing Rhys Hoskins in Free Agency

Hoskins has been a right-handed hitter who has always hit left-handed pitching very well. In 2025, he played in just 90 games for the Milwaukee Brewers, slashing .237/.332/.416 with 12 home runs and 43 RBIs. He had 66 hits, 25 of which were for extra bases, with 12 doubles and a triple to go along with homers.

That wasn't good enough for Hoskins to be on Milwaukee's postseason roster, as he was left off in favor of Andrew Vaughn. That more than likely leaves the door open for Hoskins to leave in free agency this winter, looking to find a home that offers more playing time.

Texas is a team that could find a home for him just for his offense. Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report listed seven free agents who are unlikely to re-sign with their current team, and Hoskins was one of the players listed.

"With the emergence of Andrew Vaughn, the Brewers ultimately left Rhys Hoskins off of their postseason roster, a pretty good indication that Milwaukee won't be bringing him back following the conclusion of his two-year, $34 million contract,'' wrote Kelly.

Kelly didn't mention the Rangers as a potential landing spot, instead listing the Colorado Rockies, Cleveland Guardians, and Miami Marlins as potential suitors. However, Texas makes sense in terms of his offensive upside.

Last season, Wyatt Langford led the Rangers with 22 home runs. In five of Hoskins' eight seasons between the Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies, he has hit 20 or more home runs five times.

Texas needs to look at all avenues in terms of addition for the 2026 season in terms of adding offense; they need to consider everything. Hoskins isn't going to blow away the fanbase as a potential addition, but the upside might be too good to pass up if the price is right.

