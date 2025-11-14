Rangers Star Jacob deGrom Wins AL Comeback Player of the Year

The Texas Rangers were ecstatic to sign two-time Cy Young Award winner during free agency following the 2022 season, but injuries have dogged this ace since then, until now. Jacob deGrom finally reaped the benefits of his second Tommy John surgery as he posted his best season since his last Cy Young back in 2019.

deGrom has not played a full season since 2019 as he has been dogged by injuries. His latest was a Tommy John surgery in June of 2023 which wiped him out for the rest of 2023 and most of 2024. After proving to everyone that he was back and still an elite arm he won the AL Comeback Player of the Year award on Thursday night.

deGrom in 2025

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

deGrom emerged as one of the best pitchers that the American League had to offer as he definitely didn't show any signs of a previous injury. Amongst all qualified AL pitchers he ranked near the top in nearly every category.

122 Total Hits (first)

.92 WHIP (second)

.196 Opponent's Batting Average (second)

37 Walks (third)

57 Earned Runs (tied for third)

2.97 ERA (sixth)

185 Strikeouts (10th)

There are plenty of players who may have called it quits after the last few years that deGrom experienced. He went from winning back-to-back Cy Young Awards to spending most of the season watching games from the dugout.

The 2020 season was limited season by COVID-19, but 2021 was limited because of the revolving door of injuries. Ultimately 2021 came to a close because of inflammation around the UCL (the ligament that is involved with a Tommy John) , but that was preceded by other injuries to his forearm, right lat and shoulder.

When 2022 came around he was only able to make 11 starts which all came at the end of the season as he missed the first four months with a stress reaction in his right shoulder blade. When he did finally return he was more than effective with 102 strikeouts in only 11 starts which is why the Rangers signed him at the end of the year.

It finally looked like deGrom had found his stride again, but after six starts in 2023 imaging revealed a torn UCL which meant he underwent his second Tommy John (first was in 2010). The amount of time, effort and tears that went into this comeback is unfathomable.

deGrom is locked in with the team for at least two more seasons with the possibility of returining in 2028 if he accepts the player option in his contract. Both he and the Rangers have to be ecstatic to see him returning in full form as they try to get back to the playoffs.

Jacob DeGrom is your AL Comeback Player of the Year Winner.



172.2 IP

2.97 ERA

185 K / 37 BB

0.921 WHIP

2025 AL All-Star



What a year 👏 pic.twitter.com/EzI9mU6RHL — Writing For the Rangers (@WritingRangers) October 29, 2025

Recommended Articles