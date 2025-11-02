Rangers Longtime Third-Base Coach Will Not Return in 2026
The Texas Rangers are going to have a new-looking coaching staff in 2026.
Early in the offseason, the club announced Skip Schumaker would become the 21st full-time manger in franchise history. With that move has come a few departures. In early October, catching coach Bobby Wilson announced on Instagram that he would not be returning next year. He spent the past six seasons with the organization.
On Friday, another piece of news regarding the coaching staff was released when it was revealed that pitching coach Mike Maddux is departing the Rangers to take the same job with the Los Angeles Angels. That's a huge loss for Texas, and it's even more difficult he is leaving for a division rival.
The coaching changes didn't stop there with Maddux, though, as another member of the staff is reportedly also not returning for 2026.
Tony Beasley Is Leaving Texas Rangers
Third-base coach Tony Beasley is the latest coach to depart from the Rangers. Jeff Wilson of DLSS Sports reported the news on Sunday morning. He says that Beasley will explore other opportunities elsewhere. President of baseball operations Chris Young told Beasley that they would be open to him staying in the organization if he doesn't find what he's looking for.
This comes as a tough loss for Texas. Beasley had been the third-base coach since 2015. He began his MLB coaching career with the Washington Nationals in 2006 in the same position. In 2008, he joined the Pittsburgh Pirates as a minor league infield coordinator for two years.
He got his chance in 2015 with the Rangers and has held down the position since. He quickly became a fan favorite with his contagious energy and charisma. In May 2024, he sang the National Anthem before a game and received a thunderous applause.
It's clear that Young and Schumaker are taking this organization in a different direction. They have to get to work and fill three coaching vacancies, with possibly more on the way. Texas came up short of the postseason for the second consecutive year.
This team had high expectations this past season and fielded a roster that should have been a lot more competitive. And because they came short of those expectations, a new era of Rangers baseball has officially arrived.
Schumaker will have an opportunity to assemble his staff the way he wants. He was named the National League Manager of the Year in 2023 and he'll look to bring Texas back to the postseason in 2026.