Rangers Are Losing a Key Piece of Coaching Staff Under Skip Schumaker
The Texas Rangers have been busy this offseason after coming up short of the postseason for the second consecutive year. President of baseball operations Chris Young made a managerial change with the hiring of Skip Schumaker.
Hiring a new manager is usually followed by other changes within the coaching staff. Three weeks ago, catching coach Bobby Wilson announced he won't be returning with the staff. He had been with the team for six years.
That wasn't the only change that was made so far. According to reports from Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News and Jeff Wilson of DLLS Sports, pitching coach Mike Maddux will not be back with the Rangers in 2026. He will be taking the same job with the Los Angeles Angels.
According to Grant's article (subscription required), Texas did not dismiss Maddux. They offered him the opportunity to return under Schumaker, but ultimately he chose to depart for Los Angeles.
Young, in a statement, said, "The Texas Rangers are forever grateful to Mike for his contributions here. Mike has played a major role for some of the best teams in Rangers history, including the franchise's first World Series title in 2023. We wish him the best."
This marks the end of Maddux's second stint with the Rangers. He was the pitching coach from 2009-2015, before returning to Arlington under Bruce Bochy in 2023.
The Rangers Had an Elite Pitching Staff in 2025
Maddux guided a pitching staff that turned in the league's best team ERA at 3.41. For a team that consistently struggled offensively, the pitching was reliable. It certainly helps when you have two elite arms spearheading the rotation with Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi.
However, there were multiple guys who took significant leaps under Maddux. Jack Leiter developed into a reliable starter, Tyler Mahle was brilliant in his short sample size, and Patrick Corbin turned back the clock for his best year since 2019.
Some of the best pitching staffs in Rangers history have been with Maddux. He was a part of every team that made it to the World Series (2010, 2011, and 2023). It's a significant loss for the organization.
Rangers fans will certainly miss his wisdom and his iconic routine during mound visits. As he talks strategy with his pitchers, Maddux covers his mouth with one hand while the other sits on the shoulder of the pitcher.
While Maddux's presence will certainly be missed, this pitching staff is quite talented. It will be a highly coveted position and whoever takes over will have a lot of quality pitching to work with.