Rangers Must Consider All Options Before Making Move on Jonah Heim
Jonah Heim would likely cost the Texas Rangers a projected $6 million in arbitration. That’s relatively cheap for a fifth-year veteran catcher.
But Heim’s offensive numbers have declined each of the last two years since he put together a career year in helping the Rangers win the 2023 World Series. In 124 games in 2025 he slashed .213/.271/.332 with a .603 OPS, including 11 home runs, 43 RBI, 14 doubles, 38 runs and three stolen bases. By season’s end Kyle Higashioka was the preferred choice behind the plate, as he slashed .241/.291/.403 with a .694 OPS, including 11 home runs, 47 RBI, 14 doubles, one triple, 33 runs and three stolen bases.
Both are entering their final year connected to the Rangers. The pipeline is bare, aside from 2024 first-round pick Malcolm Moore, who is struggling in the minors. Texas may want to move on from Heim, but one wonders if Texas can even afford that?
But, if the Rangers do opt to move on, here are ways they could replace Heim.
The High-Ticket Item
Signing Philadelphia free-agent catcher J.T. Realmuto seems unlikely given Texas wants to get younger and trim payroll. Realmuto is 34 and is projected to sign a deal around $16 million per year. It’s a thin market in free agency and there’s a large gap between him and the field. He’ll be able to command what he wants within reason.
He’s a solid receiver but his value is at the plate. Last season with the Phillies he slashed .257/.315/.384 with 12 home runs and 52 RBI. He’s hit at least 10 home runs in every season of his career. Texas would catch him on the back end of his career, but for a year or two he’d be worth it. The Rangers would also have to wait until his market cools.
The Trade
The Rangers could address the need via trade. Teams are loathe to trade quality catchers, unless they have a backup. The Baltimore Orioles are one such team. They have Adley Rutschman, but they also have prospect Samuel Basallo behind him. That makes Rutschman, potentially, tradeable.
He has two more years of team control, which makes him a potential target. But, he’s experiencing the same offensive tail-off Heim is experiencing. In 2023 he slashed .277/.374/.435 with 20 home runs and 80 RBI. In 2025, he slashed .220/.307/.366 with nine home runs and 29 RBI. Pairing him with Higashioka for a year could work. But after that? The Rangers would be counting on him bouncing back as the top catcher in 2027.
Other Free Agents
While Realmuto is clearly the top of the market, there are other potential options. Texas could bring back Tucker Barnhart, who played sparingly for the Rangers and spent most of the season at Triple-A Round Rock. Houston backup Victor Caratini is out there and is coming off a season in which he batted .259 and hit 12 home runs. Arizona’s James McCann batted .260 last season with five home runs. Gary Sánchez was with Baltimore last season, and he batted .231 with five home runs.
Texas should think long and hard about whether non-tendering Heim or trading him is the right call going into 2026. Yes, his performance has tailed off. But the options available don’t appear to be much better.