Rangers Traditional Offseason Carnival Gets New Format Leading Up to Fan Fest

The Texas Rangers are rebranding their traditional winter carnival for 2026 and calling it the Rangers Winter Warm-up Week.

The Rangers announced the schedule on Tuesday. Earlier this offseason, Texas announced that the annual Rangers Fan Fest at Globe Life Field would be held Saturday, Jan. 24. The Winter Warm-up Week will take place around Fan Fest, which is from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

The schedule includes six different opportunities to meet Rangers players and staff at Kroger grocery stores, with those locations to be announced. The Rangers will also travel to their two Texas-based affiliates and host a Hot Stove show in Dallas.

Rangers Winter Warm-Up Events

On Monday, Jan. 19, the Rangers will present a Hot Stove Kickoff Show, which will be at Hurtado Barbeque on Harwood Street in Dallas from 6:30-8 p.m. The participants have not been announced yet. There is also an event at a Kroger from 4-5 p.m. that day. The location will be announced the morning of the event on Rangers social media accounts. Participants could include players, coaches, Six Shooters and Rangers Captain.

On Wednesday, Jan. 21, there will be events at two different Kroger stores from 4-5 p.m. The first of two ticketed events will take place in Frisco with Frisco Roughriders Happy Hour at the Embassy Suites on John Q. Hammonds Drive. The event is from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

On Thursday, Jan. 22, the second ticketed event will be held in Round Rock with Round Rock Express Happy Hour at Dell Diamond from 5-7 p.m. On Friday, Jan. 23, there are two events at Kroger from 4-5 p.m. The final event is on Sunday, Jan. 25, from 1-2 p.m. at a Kroger to be announced.

Tickets are on sale for Fan Fest at Globe Life Field. Tickets are just $10 for kids ages 3-14 and $20 for adults. There are a limited number of Fast Passes that are available for $750. Parking at GLF that day is free.

Rangers fans will get a chance to get autographs from Rangers players and alumni, visit a baseball card show, play games on a Major League field, run the bases, enjoy Q&A sessions with players and legends.

The Kroger appearances are photo opportunities with no autographs permitted. The schedule, appearances, and players are subject to change. All events are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted.

Rangers Winter Warm-Up Schedule

Monday, January 19

4-5 p.m.: Kroger Location TBA

6:30 p.m.: Hot Stove Kick Off Show, Hurtado Barbeque Dallas, 900 S Harwood St, Dallas, TX 75201

Wednesday, January 21

4-5 p.m.: Kroger Location TBA

4-5 p.m.: Kroger Location TBA

5:30-7:30 p.m.: Frisco Roughriders Happy Hour, Embassy Suites 7600 John Q Hammons Dr, Frisco, TX 75034*

Thursday, January 22

5-7 p.m.: Round Rock Express Happy Hour, Dell Diamond, 3400 E Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock, TX 78665*

Friday, January 23

4-5 p.m.: Kroger Location TBA

4-5 p.m.: Kroger Location TBA

Sunday, January 25

1-2 p.m.: Kroger Location TBA

*Ticketed event

