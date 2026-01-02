Rangers Remaining Rotation Candidates Without Any Free-Agent Additions

The Texas Rangers enter the 2026 season with three starting rotation spots spoken for in Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi and Jack Leiter.

There is potential for the trio to be together for two more seasons at least, as deGrom and Eovaldi are under contract through 2027, while Leiter can’t be a free agent until 2030. But the other two spots for 2026 are up for grabs.

The Rangers opted not to compete for Tyler Mahle, who has agreed to a deal with the San Francisco Giants. Texas president of baseball operations Chris Young says they’ve been in touch with their free agents, which would include Patrick Corbin. But the lefty won’t come as cheap as he did a season ago.

It’s more likely that the Rangers are going to give the rest of the staff a chance to take those final two spots, with four pitchers the most likely candidates to fill out the rotation at some point in 2026.

Who’s Competing for Rangers Rotation Spots?

The list starts with Kumar Rocker, a right-hander the Rangers hopes takes a similar jump in performance as Leiter did between 2024 and 2025.

Leiter went from going 0-3 with a 8.83 ERA in nine MLB games in 2024 to 10-10 with a 3.86 ERA in 2025. Control and location were Leiter’s biggest issues, and he appears to have tamed it. Same went for Rocker, as he went 4-5 with a 5.74 ERA in 14 starts. At one point he was sent to Triple-A to work on his location and returned. But it didn’t get traction.

He looked better in the minors — 1-0 with a 3.32 ERA in five starts. He has some of the best stuff in the organization. If he regains his location, he should have an inside track to a rotation spot.

Texas could use a left-hander in the rotation, and the best option is Jacob Latz, who was a swingman last season but was formerly a starter in the minor leagues. Latz went 2-0 with a 2.84 ERA in 33 games, including eight starts. He struck out 76 and walked 37 in 85.2 innings. The Rangers haven’t committed to using him one way or another. Clearly, Texas wants to give him a shot to prove he can be a full-time starter.

Jose Corniell is the top prospect with a chance to earn a spot. He made his MLB debut as a reliever on the season’s final weekend. He started last season injured and returned to wow the Rangers with a 1.889 ERA in 13 starts, even if he had a 1-2 record. He struck out 41 and walked nine in 31 innings.

Cody Bradford, a sixth-round pick in 2019, is the wild card. The left-hander is 10-6 with a 4.28 ERA in 34 MLB games. He worked his way into the rotation in 2024 and went 6-3 with a 3.54 ERA. But an injury cut off part of his season. He didn’t pitch in 2025 after an internal brace procedure on his left elbow in June. He’s unlikely to pitch until mid-year, but his build-up and rehab will start in spring training.

With those candidates, the Rangers are rolling the dice that at least two of them can solidify the back end of the rotation on opening day.

