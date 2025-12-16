Rangers Reportedly Agree to Terms on Deal to Reunite with Veteran Reliever

The Texas Rangers had one of the better bullpens in all of Major League Baseball last season, as the unit posted the fifth-best ERA in MLB with a mark of 3.62.

One of the big questions facing the team this off-season was what general manager Chris Young would do to retain the players who made it happen or bring in upgrades to get even better. Now, Rangers fans have some clarity.

According to a report from ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan, the Rangers have agreed to terms on a new deal with veteran free agent reliever Chris Martin, who would return to the team where he served as a reliable option out of the bullpen in 2025.

Rangers Reportedly Close to New Deal With Chris Martin

Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Martin, a six-foot-eight veteran with extensive experience, is a high-leverage contributor out of the bullpen. He made 49 appearances for Texas in 2025, posting a 2.98 ERA to go with a 1.20 WHIP and 43 strikeouts in 42.1 innings of work.

A 21st-round pick from the 2005 MLB Draft, Martin will turn 40 in June of next year. His wealth of Big League experience includes 418 appearances in which he's posted career marks that feature a 3.33 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and more than a strikeout per inning.

A native of Arlington, Texas, Martin has previously pitched for the Colorado Rockies, New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox.

Passan did not report a salary figure for the new deal, but Martin made $5.5 million on his one-year pact with the Rangers for the 2025 campaign.

Martin had made it clear to interested parties that he intended to pitch in the 2026 season, and now his presence will ensure some continuity in a group that performed at such a high level last year.

In addition to Martin, Jacob Latz, Shawn Armstrong, Hoby Milner, Jacob Webb and Robert Garcia were among the relievers to deliver reliable and consistent strong performances all throughout the year.

Despite the success of the bullpen and pitching staff as a whole, Texas failed to qualify for the MLB postseason for the second year in a row in the wake of winning the World Series in 2023.

There's no doubt that the roster will look considerably different when 2026 rolls around, but given the success of the pitching, it's likely that Young will look to create more turnover among the position players.

