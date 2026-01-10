Rangers Rising Young Star Tabbed Organization's Top Homegrown Talent

Just over a month away from spring training, rosters are not completely finalized for some teams. One of those teams is the Texas Rangers. They could use another starting pitcher as well as another bat in a lineup that needs to be more productive in 2026 if they are going to compete in what is turning into a loaded American League West. In terms of making the postseason, several teams across the AL got better as well.

Not many big splashes this winter are not surprising for the Rangers and first-year manager Skip Schumaker. Just three years removed from a World Series championship, Texas has not returned to the postseason in the last two years. They were in position last year, but faded between a combination of injuries and lack of offense.

When it comes to younger players on the Rangers roster, one player who has broken out the last two years and is turning into a huge part of the future is outfielder Wyatt Langford. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report listed each team's best homegrown player, and it was not surprising to see Langford listed as Texas's best homegrown player.

Wyatt Langford Listed as Rangers Best Homegrown Player

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Langford was selected fourth overall by the Rangers in the 2023 MLB Draft, and it didn't take him long to make it to the majors. In 2024, he played in 134 games with 16 home runs and drove in 74 runs while slashing .253/.325/.415. He got better in 2025 with a team-high 22 home runs, 62 RBIs, and a slash line of .241/.344/.431.

"Langford does everything well, coming off a 2025 season where he logged 22 home runs, 22 steals, and 5.6 WAR while finishing as a Gold Glove finalist in left field. Still only 24 years old, there is still room for him to take another step forward as he continues to establish himself as one of the best five-tool talents in the sport,'' wrote Reuter.

His WAR sticks out, and his stolen bases stick out, which makes him an all-around player for Texas. A Gold Glove finalist in just his second professional season signals a bright future in the outfield for the former University of Florida standout.

If there is one area that could be concerning going forward is his number of strikeouts. He struck out 151 times in 2025 and has whiffed 266 times in two seasons in 268 games. He is going to have to cut down his strikeouts if he is going to be the leader offensively that Texas and Schumaker hope he can become.

More Rangers On SI