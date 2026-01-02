Bold Prediction Has Wyatt Langford Delivering Monster Season for Rangers

The Texas Rangers are going to need all the offense they can get this season to compete in a very difficult AL West division. Now, with the Houston Astros adding Tatsuya Imai to their rotation and moving on from Adolis Garcia, the Rangers need a young star to step up.

Luckily for them, young outfielder Wyatt Langford could be that young star to make a big jump in 2026. Following a 2025 campaign where he posted a 5.6 WAR with a .241 batting average with a phenomenal power-to-speed ratio, the sky is the limit for Langford when it comes to the immediate future.

Langford Predicted for a Monster 30/30 Season

Aug 9, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers outfielder Wyatt Langford (36) hits an RBI single during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

According to MLB.com's Texas Rangers beat writer Kennedi Landry, she predicts that Langford will see a power increase while stealing more bases.

"Langford going 40-40 would be too big of a jump, but the 23-year-old hit 22 homers with 22 stolen bases in 134 games in his second big league season," Landry wrote.

"Langford is already the Rangers’ second-best position player behind Corey Seager and has lots of raw power that has already translated at the big league level. If he improves his basestealing skills just a little bit and becomes less hesitant in swiping bags, he could easily hit 30/30."

Jun 15, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford (36) attempts to steal second base before the tag of Chicago White Sox shortstop Chase Meidroth (10) during the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Rangers haven't seen a player complete a 30/30 season since second baseman Ian Kinsler did so back in 2011. Should Langford reach this accomplishment, he'd become the fifth Ranger in franchise history to do so (Kinsler 2011, Kinsler 2009, Alfonso Soriano 2005, Bobby Bonds 1978).

Thus far in his young career, Langford has smashed 38 home runs and has stolen 41 bases. Last season, hitting 22 home runs and stealing the same number of bases, building off that season is crucial for the Rangers' offense to help improve the overall record.

Going into his 24-year-old season, a breakout season in year three would set Langford up nicely for a potential contract extension. Locking up Langford to play alongside Corey Seager on offense would keep the Rangers in consistent competition offensively.

Aug 17, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford (36) runs the bases after hitting a two run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Defensively, Langford has earned high praise from manager Skip Schumaker earlier this offseason as he could round himself out even more before the age of 25.

“I think Wyatt can play all three outfield positions, and I think he can win a Gold Glove in all three outfield positions. I think he's that elite. I also think Carter is a Gold Glove center fielder," Schumaker said.

