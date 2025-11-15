Rangers’ Sebastian Walcott Stands Alone on MLB’s Top 100 Prospects List

The Texas Rangers have a special talent waiting in the wings in Sebastian Walcott. The 19-year-old has had a meteoric rise through the minor leagues. He reached High-A at age 17 and reached Double-A in 2024. In five games with the Frisco Rough Riders, he went 8-23 with three doubles and seven RBIs.

In a full season with the Rough Riders in 2025, he hit 13 home runs with 59 RBIs and slashed .255/.355/.386 in 124 games. He's earned his reputation as one of the league's best prospects.

Sebastian Walcott Debuts at No. 5 in Bleacher Report's Top 100 Prospect Rankings

John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter compiled a list of the MLB's Top 100 Prospects. The Rangers are not well represented on this list. In fact, Walcott is the only one representing the organization. Players like Gavin Fien, Jose Corniell, and Winston Santos missed the cut.

Walcott was placed at number five. The players ahead of him were RHP Bubba Chandler and shortstop Konnor Griffin of the Pittsburgh Pirates, shortstop Jesus Made of the Milwaukee Brewers, and infielder Kevin McGonigle of the Detroit Tigers.

Reuter writes, "It has become Sebastian Walcott and everyone else in the Rangers farm system, as he is their lone representative on this and almost any other Top 100 Prospect list. The 19-year old spent the entire 2025 season at Double-A, hitting .255/.355/.386 with 19 doubles, 13 home runs, 52 RBI and 32 steals in 124 games."

Texas gave up a load of prospects last season at the trade deadline. In their acquisitions of Merrill Kelly, Phil Maton, and Danny Coulombe, they gave up six pitching prospects. Now, all three players are unrestricted free agents and it'll be difficult to retain all of them. Another big reason why the Rangers don't have much representation in the top 100 is the regression of high draft picks.

2024 first-round pick Malcolm Moore hasn't lived up to expectations yet. In his minor league career, he has hit .199 with six home runs. He has fallen out of the top 10 prospects within the organization. However, Texas has something special with Walcott.

Per MLB.com, his scouting report reads, "The right-handed hitter has thrived against significantly older competition in his first two years as a pro, displaying exceptional bat speed and the ability to produce elite exit velocities for his age."

Rangers fans have been blessed with watching the dynamic pairing of Corey Seager and Marcus Semien over the last few seasons. They've been tremendous together, but their age is beginning to show. Walcott is the future at shortstop for Texas, and they would be wise to keep him in the organization for the foreseeable future.

