Rangers GM Says Franchise Not Actively Shopping Superstar Infielders in Trade

The Texas Rangers front office was in Las Vegas for this week’s MLB general managers meetings and no big moves were made.

Typically, the GM meetings are not when big contracts or trades are made. But, the groundwork for future deals can begin to be built. It’s possible that something discussed this week could come to fruition down the road.

For the Rangers, the goal for 2026 is to build a competitor with a payroll that will be around $200 million, per president of baseball operations Chris Young. There is also a stated desire to trim payroll and to get younger. The Rangers have a projected $149.7 million in veteran payroll spread among six players, including shortstop Corey Seager and second Marcus Semien.

Could Texas’ desire to trim payroll mean either will be dealt? MLB Network recently asked Rangers GM Ross Fenstermaker that question.

Ross Fenstermaker on Corey Seager, Marcus Semien

"I don't think we're actively shopping anybody..."



MLB Now reacts to Rangers GM Ross Fenstermaker's comments about the organization's offseason plans.



MLB Network + @SageUSAmerica pic.twitter.com/gFDWS9i6j1 — MLB Now (@MLBNow) November 12, 2025

Morosi asked about the Rangers’ two highest-priced offensive starts and whether there was a market for either and what he had heard from other clubs about matching up “big contracts, one for another,” presumably in a trade. Fenstermaker made it clear that neither was being actively shopped.

“We're going to be open and listen to everything,” he said. “I don't think we're actively shopping anybody, we're not talking about that. I think it's something where we have to listen, it's our responsibility and duty to make the best club possible. Those are two tremendous players, and we've had a lot of success together and we're looking forward to having more together as well.”

Seager, who is preparing for his age 32 season, signed a 10-year, $325 million deal before the 2022 season. He has six years remaining at $32.5 million per season. In four seasons with Texas he’s slashed .278/.355/.517 with 117 home runs and 303 RBI. He finished second in American League MVP voting in 2023 when Texas won the World Series. He’s been an All-Star three times with Texas and was an AL Gold Glove finalist at shortstop.

Semien is preparing for his age 35 season. He signed the same offseason as Seager for seven years and $175 million. He is set to get $26 million each of the next two seasons, followed by $20 million in 2028. While Seager has dealt with injuries, Semien has struggled with slow starts in three of his four seasons in Texas. He has a slash of .249/.317/.420 with 93 home runs and 319 RBI. He was third in AL MVP voting in 2023, reached the All-Star Game twice and won the AL Gold Glove this season.

Both ended the season on the injured list. Semien had a foot injury that sidelined him the final six weeks while Seager had an emergency appendectomy in September.

If Texas opted to trade either, it would most certainly have to take on some of the payroll to make the deal work. For now, it sounds like the Rangers are only listening and not shopping.

