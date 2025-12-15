Rangers Sign Intriguing Free Agent Left-Hander to Add Pitching Depth

The Texas Rangers have made a move to add some depth to their pitching staff and potentially land someone who could wind up throwing important innings for them in 2026.

As first reported by MLB Trade Rumors, the Rangers have signed left-hander Anthony Veneziano to a minor league deal which includes an invitation to big league camp. Veneziano is just 28 years old and has spent time in the big leagues with three different clubs over the last three years, showing some promise.

How exactly Texas plans on using him remains to be seen, however given the fact that Veneziano is going to get a shot in big league camp, it stands to reason to think he has a real chance to push for a roster spot.

New Rangers Signing Veneziano Has Legit Big League Experience

Aug 20, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Anthony Veneziano (67) pitches against the Miami Marlins in the seventh inning at loanDepot Park. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

New manager Skip Schumaker has experience with Veneziano, serving as the manager for the Miami Marlins back when the team claimed him during the 2024 season. Making 10 appearances for Miami that year, the left-hander pitched to a 3.18 ERA and 1.235 WHIP.

Veneziano stayed with the Marlins to begin the 2025 season but was eventually designated for assignment in August and claimed by the St. Louis Cardinals. Overall this year, he posted an ERA of 4.68 in 26 appearances, striking out 25 and walking 11 in 25 innings pitched.

Across 40 overall big league appearances, he has pitched to an ERA of 3.98 with a 1.525 WHIP, 40 strikeouts and 16 walks in 40.2 innings with a 0.2 bWAR. In terms of advanced numbers, the southpaw has been right around league average in strikeouts and walks while ranking substantially above average in ground ball rate.

Clearly, Texas feels there is at least something there.

Rangers Could Wind Up Placing Veneziano on Big League Roster

Apr 5, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins pitcher Anthony Veneziano (59) reacts to his strike out against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. | Mady Mertens-Imagn Images

Of course, he's going to have to prove his worth during a spring training stint, but Veneziano has looked good enough -- and put up strong enough numbers -- during the small sample to show he is capable of pitching in a Major League bullpen.

Texas is in need of depth there and even in a worst case scenario the left-hander can provide that and be promoted in case of an injury, but he likely also is looked at in the front office as someone who can make a push for an Opening Day roster spot.

Time will tell, but Veneziano could prove to be an exciting signing who makes a difference in the big leagues in 2026.

