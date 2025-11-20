Rangers Announce Game Times for Spring Training Games in Surprise

The Texas Rangers released the game times for its home games at Surprise Stadium along with its two exhibition games at Globe Life Field for 2026 Spring Training.

Nearly all road game times were announced too, with a couple yet to be determined. The Rangers will open the spring training schedule on Friday, Feb. 20, with the Kansas City Royals at Surprise Stadium. The Rangers and Royals will play each other three times at Surprise and two more times in exhibition games at Globe Life Field on March 23-24.

Complete Texas Rangers Spring Training Schedule

Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Texas’ 29-game Arizona schedule features 16 contests at Surprise Stadium/Billy Parker Field, the 24th spring that the Rangers have trained in Surprise beginning in 2003. Most of the Rangers’ games in Arizona will be played in the afternoon. the Rangers will host an exhibition game against a World Baseball Classic team for the third time in club history when Team Brazil visits Surprise on March 4.

MLB’s Spring Breakout games will return for a third year in 2026, showcasing baseball’s future stars. The Rangers’ prospects group will face the prospects team from the Kansas City Royals on March 20 in Surprise.

Spring training reporting dates for pitchers, catcher and position players have yet to be announced.

2026 TEXAS RANGERS SPRING TRAINING SCHEDULE

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

(All Arizona Times Except Where Indicated, all times subject to change)

Friday, February 20 — Kansas City Royals, Surprise Stadium, 1:05 p.m.

Saturday, February 21 — Chicago Cubs Mesa (Sloan Park), 1:05 p.m.

Sunday, February 22 — Colorado Rockies, Surprise Stadium, 1:05 p.m.

Monday, February 23 — Los Angeles Angels, Tempe, 1:10 p.m.

Tuesday, February 24 — Arizona Diamondbacks, Surprise Stadium, 1:05 p.m.

Wednesday, February 25 — Cleveland Guardians, Goodyear, 1:05 p.m.

Thursday, February 26 — Milwaukee Brewers, Surprise Stadium, 1:05 p.m.; Athletics, Mesa (Hohokam), TBA

Friday, February 27 — Chicago White Sox (ss), Glendale, 1:05 p.m.

Saturday, February 28 — Los Angeles Dodgers (ss), Surprise Stadium, 1:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 1 — Seattle Mariners, Peoria, 1:10 p.m.

Monday, March 2 — Cleveland Guardians, Surprise Stadium, 1:05 p.m.

Tuesday, March 3 — Open Date

Wednesday, March 4 — Brazil WBC, Surprise Stadium, 1:05 p.m.

Thursday, March 5 — Kansas City Royals, Surprise Stadium, 6:05 p.m.

Friday, March 6 — Seattle Mariners, Surprise Stadium, 1:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 7 — San Francisco Giants (ss), Scottsdale, 1:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 8 — Los Angeles Angels (ss), Surprise Stadium, 1:05 p.m.

Monday, March 9 — San Diego Padres, Peoria, 1:10 p.m.

Tuesday, March 10 — Chicago Cubs, Surprise Stadium, 1:05 p.m.

Wednesday, March 11 — Open Date

Thursday, March 12 — Athletics, Surprise Stadium, 1:05 p.m.

Friday, March 13 — Colorado Rockies, Salt River Fields, 1:10 p.m.

Saturday, March 14 — San Diego Padres (ss), Surprise Stadium, 1:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds — Goodyear TBA

Sunday, March 15 — Los Angeles Dodgers (ss), Glendale, 1:05 p.m.

Monday, March 16 — Chicago White Sox, Surprise Stadium, 5:05 p.m.

Tuesday, March 17 — Open Date

Wednesday, March 18 — Kansas City Royals, Surprise Stadium, 5:05 p.m.

Thursday, March 19 — Milwaukee Brewers, Phoenix, 6:10 p.m.

Friday, March 20 — San Francisco Giants (ss), Surprise Stadium, 5:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 21 — Arizona Diamondbacks, Salt River Fields, TBA

Sunday, March 22 — Open Date

Monday, March 23 — Kansas City Royals, Globe Life Field, 7:05 p.m. CT

Tuesday, March 24 — Kansas City Royals, Globe Life Field, 1:05 p.m. CT

Home Games in Bold; ss-split squad

NOTE: Surprise is one hour behind Texas time through March 7 (Mountain Time) and two hours behind beginning March 8 (Pacific Time)

Cactus League Home Games Played at, Surprise Stadium,/Billy Parker Field, Surprise, AZ

