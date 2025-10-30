Ranking Nine Rangers by Projected Arbitration Bill for 2026 Season
Among the decisions that the Texas Rangers must face this offseason is how to handle the nine arbitration-eligible players on their 2026 payroll.
Texas Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young has made it clear that the team will not approach the competitive balance tax in 2026. He has also used the words “younger” and noted that means they’ll likely look to trim payroll. That may influence how the Rangers handled those nine players this offseason.
Arbitration-eligible players have at least three years of MLB experience, but fewer than six years, except in rare circumstances. The Rangers could non-tender some of those players in November, removing them from the roster and allowing them to be free agents. If the Rangers tended those players a contract, then they have until mid-January to agree on a one-year contract for 2026. If they cannot agree, they head to an arbitration hearing in February and an arbiter decides the salary, based on submissions by both sides.
The Rangers haven’t gone to an arbitration hearing in more than 25 years. Here are the nine arbitration-eligible players ranked by projected one-year salary, as calculated by MLB Trade Rumors.
Adolis Garcia
Garcia is projected to receive $12.1 million. He is the only Rangers player projected for a deal of $10 million or more. Garcia slashed .227/.271/.394 with a .665 OPS with 19 home runs and 75 RBI. His overall offensive numbers dropped for the seconds straight year, but he is a Gold Glove finalist in right field. It’s possible the Rangers could attempt to trade him, as they did with first baseman Nathaniel Lowe last offseason. This is Garcia’s final year of arbitration.
Jonah Heim
Like Garcia, Heim is in his final year of arbitration, and he’s projected to receive $6 million. Like Garcia, his offensive number have dropped since his World Series season in 2023. He slashed .213/.271/.332 with a .603 OPS, including 11 home runs and 43 RBI. His numbers have dropped to the point where it’s possible the Rangers could non-tender him and let him explore free agency.
Jake Burger
The Rangers acquired Burger last offseason to improve their slug at first base and because he was under team control. This is his first year of arbitration and he’s projected to receive $3.5 million. He struggled with his bat and with injuries. He slashed .236/.269/.419 with a .687 OPS, including 16 home runs and 53 RBI. He had offseason wrist surgery. Expect he and the Rangers to come to an agreement without much drama.
Josh Smith
The durable super-utility player is projected for $3 million in his first year of arbitration. He slashed .251/.335/.366 with a .701 OPS, with 10 home runs and 35 RBI. The Rangers are likely to hang onto him, given his flexibility and cost. For that reason, the Rangers could try to get him into a team-friendly multi-year deal, as they did with Garcia after the 2023 World Series.
Josh Jung
In his first year of arbitration, he’s projected for $2.9 million. He’s been hampered by injuries for a significant portion of his career. But when he’s on the field he can hit. This season he slashed 251/.294/.390 with a .684 OPS, including 14 home runs and 61 RBI despite a demotion at midseason due to a slump. With higher production previously, Jung would command a higher salary than Smith.
Jacob Webb
Webb is in his final year of eligibility, and he’s projected to make $2 million. The Rangers should be able to hang onto him and based on performance they have no reason to non-tender him. The right-hander went 5-4 with a 3.00 ERA in 55 appearances, including a save in three chances. He’s a quality middle innings arm who can work in medium- and high-leverage situations.
Sam Haggerty
The outfielder proved to be nice depth for the Rangers until he suffered a foot injury late in the season. He’s in his final year of arbitration and he’s only due $1.4 million, so he should be back in 2026. He slashed .253/.328/.370 with .698 OPS, including two home runs and 13 RBI. He can play multiple positions and hit in nearly any spot in the order where the Rangers need table-setting for its run producers.
Ezequiel Duran
Duran is also in his first year of arbitration and he’s due a projected $1.4 million. Duran struggled for a good portion of the year, but he gave Texas a boost the final six weeks offensively. He slashed .224/.266/.293 with a .559 OPS, including no home runs and 14 RBI. He has proved that with regular playing time and a set position he can produce. He should return, but he’s also a possible trade chip.
Josh Sborz
The reliever who recorded the final out of the 2023 World Series is in his final year of arbitration and is due $1.1 million via projections. His future is murky. He missed all of 2025 after shoulder surgery and a recovery that never saw him reclaim his velocity. Former manager Bruce Bochy believed that Sborz had the stuff to be a closer. But Texas must get him healthy. He could be non-tendered to make room for prospects that need protection from the Rule 5 Draft.