There’s Still Time for Rangers To Re-Sign This Key Free Agent Starter

The Texas Rangers entered the offseason with plans to add depth to their starting rotation. Before they cross that task off their ever-growing list, it wouldn't hurt to add even more depth.

Right now, the Rangers are equipped with Nathan Eovaldi, Jacob deGrom, MacKenzie Gore and Jack Leiter. Is this a solid rotation? Yes. But will it be enough to bring them to playoff contention this year?

Rather than focusing all the time and effort on potential trades, the ballclub should consider re-signing one of its own available free agents. Of course, they might be looking for new talent and perhaps younger energy on the mound. However, there's nothing quite like veteran leadership.

Texas Still Has a Starter in Free Agency

Ahead of the 2025 regular season, left-hander Patrick Corbin signed as a free agent with Texas. Throughout that season, he logged a 440 ERA and 131 strikeouts across 155.1 innings pitched through his 31 games, 30 of which he started.

Before heading to the Lone Star State, the 36-year-old spent six years with the Washington Nationals compiling an overall 5.11 ERA and a 1.460 WHIP through 170 starts. Prior to the Nationals, he played with the Arizona Diamondbacks, with whom he made his debut in late April 2012.

When the Rangers signed Corbin last year, it was so he could serve more or less as an emergency starter. The signing generally paid off for both parties,

Once November rolled around, he was granted free agency, and now, he could find a home elsewhere. This could turn into a massive missed opportunity for Texas, as the franchise has already made it clear that it wouldn't be opposed to adding more depth to its rotation. He's durable, he proved himself last year, and he comes with a lefty arm.

The greatest risk associated with re-signing him is, of course, his age, and he's not likely to be a major game changer. He turns 37 in July, but leaves many to wonder how much gas he has left in the tank when it comes to his baseball career.

Already having familiarity with the franchise and having proven experience on the mound at Globe Life Field, ruling Corbin off the table wouldn't be a wise move. Rather, it should be deeply considered before searching elsewhere. Certainly, a better fit may be found in another player, but Corbin shouldn't be overlooked just yet.

