Assessing Rangers Top Options to Take Fifth Spot in Starting Rotation

The Texas Rangers posted a 3.47 team ERA last season, the best in the MLB. It wasn't enough to get the Rangers to the playoffs, but it's an incredible leap from the year prior, where they finished 24th. Tyler Mahle is the lone starting pitcher departure thus far, but Patrick Corbin is also a free agent.

President of baseball operations Chris Young gave the rotation some major reinforcements last week, trading for Washington Nationals starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore in exchange for five prospects. It's an impressive haul for Washington, but it also gives Texas one of the best starting rotations in baseball.

Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi are at the forefront, while Gore and Jack Leiter will take the next two spots. That leaves the fifth spot open, and multiple pitchers can take that final opening.

Kumar Rocker

Kumar Rocker is an intriguing option for the Rangers. After being selected third overall in the 2022 draft, Rocker has made 17 starts. He posted a 5.74 ERA with 56 strikeouts last season. He showed flashes of greatness, allowing one hit through 6.1 innings against the Detroit Tigers in July. Rocker also had multiple outings where he couldn't get through four innings.

Rocker certainly has the tools to be a successful pitcher. The 26-year-old could take a similar leap that Leiter took last year if given the opportunity. His control is the biggest issue and could be tweaked with more experience.

Rocker may not be the top option to allow Texas to win games, but his development is crucial, and he should be given more starts in 2026.

Jacob Latz

Jacob Latz had a breakthrough year in 2025, making his first eight starts of his career. He was used as a hybrid pitcher, also making 25 appearances out of the bullpen. Through 85.2 innings, the 29-year-old pitched to a 2.84 ERA.

He's an important piece of this pitching staff, and giving him a chance to be the fifth starter makes sense. With Cody Bradford on the shelf until at least May, Latz seems like the logical choice for manager Skip Schumaker.

However, Latz is likely a short-term option. He probably can't handle a full season's workload of starts, and he could be a significant boost to the bullpen. His role is better served with spot starts and Texas can utilize him in multiple ways.

Cody Bradford

Cody Bradford has had an unlucky injury history in his short career. Bradford did not pitch for the Rangers last season as he was dealing with a left elbow injury. In 2024, he was placed on the 60-day injured list with a low back strain.

However, there is a lot of potential with Bradford. When healthy, he is a dynamic left-handed pitcher who doesn't walk a lot of hitters and induces weak contact. In 2024, Bradford ranked in the 96th percentile in walk percentage and 80th in hard-hit percentage.

If his recovery goes smoothly, Bradford should be the fifth starter in the rotation later in the season. He'll be slowly integrated, but at his full potential, he's a fantastic pitcher to have that deep into the rotation.

Whichever way the Rangers go, there are certainly pros and cons. Austin Gomber recently signed a minor league deal with an invite to spring training, and he could be considered if he turns his career around. Texas could also bring back Corbin on a one-year deal.

I think Latz is the best option until Bradford returns, but Schumaker will have no shortage of options to turn to.

