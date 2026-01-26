Rankings Rangers Most Notable Offseason Acquisitions by Expected Impact

The Texas Rangers have had bursts of activity this offseason in the context of trades and free agency signings. One spring training rolls around, the ballclub will have the opportunity to start truly working with their new acquisitions.

Of all the hustle and bustle that comes with the MLB offseason, we have ranked the most notable additions brought on by the Rangers in recent months. Of course, depending on how the regular season plays out, this list could shift drastically. For now, here's how things are lining up.

7. Tyler Alexander

Signed as a free agent on Dec. 15, 2025, Alexander was considered a low-risk, high-reward acquisition. Despite being ranked No. 7, he has plenty to offer the Rangers. He fits right into the bullpen, likely as a middle reliever.

During his 2025 campaign, he recorded a 4.98 ERA and 82 strikeouts across 97.2 innings pitched through 52 games. His season was split between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago White Sox. With seven years of MLB experience under his belt, he will add substantial depth to the bullpen.

6. Jakob Junis

Junis, 33, is another reliever welcomed by Texas, providing more bullpen depth. One of his strongest assets is his ability to pitch well against left-handed hitters. Last year, he logged a 2.97 ERA and 55 strikeouts across 66.2 innings pitched through 57 games, the most he's played in a single season.

The Rangers are likely to find great use out of Junis later in the game. He signed with Texas as a free agent on Jan. 20, 2026.

5. Chris Martin

Right-hander Chris Martin is no longer in his baseball prime at 39 years old, but his experience in the Major Leagues is incredibly valuable for Texas. Rumors swirled that perhaps Martin would find himself with another franchise this year, potentially marking his eighth ballclub. But on Dec. 19, 2025, he signed back with the Rangers on a one-year deal.

Last season was his first year with Texas, and he recorded a 2.98 ERA and 43 strikeouts across 42.1 innings pitched in 49 games. During that period, he suffered injuries that derailed him a few times. At this point, his 2026 campaign will largely depend on his ability to stay healthy.

4. Alexis Díaz

Díaz is still relatively fresh into his MLB career compared to the veterans, having made his debut in April 2022. That year, he appeared in 59 games and registered a stunning 1.84 ERA and 83 strikeouts across 63.2 innings pitched. However, his 2025 performance was quite rickety, posting an 8.15 ERA while with three teams—the Cincinnati Reds, Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves

The 29-year-old free agent reliever signed with the Rangers on a one-year deal. Bottom line, if Díaz can return to his prior form this year, Texas will have a formidable bullpen. If not, the decision to sign him could be considered an utter mistake.

3. Danny Jansen

Signing Jansen was a win for the Rangers. They were seeking out a veteran catcher, and he clearly fit the bill. Not to mention, he was looking for stability, making it a win-win situation for both parties.

The 30-year-old catcher spent some time around the map, kicking off his professional career with the Toronto Blue Jays, where he remained for seven years. In 2024, the Blue Jays traded him to the Boston Red Sox, but a few months later, he was granted free agency and signed with the Tampa Bay Rays. The following year, he was shipped out to the Milwaukee Brewers to be used as their backup—his home for their 2025 campaign.

Jansen was looking for more permanency, and Texas was willing to provide that. With stability, he's likely to serve as a reliable player behind the plate.

2. Brandon Nimmo

The Rangers shocked fans with a trade involving Marcus Semien and Brandon Nimmo of the New York Mets. Trading Semien was met with a mix of frustration and confusion, but acquiring 32-year-old Nimmo should be considered a gain, more so than a loss.

Until now, the veteran outfielder spent his entire MLB career with the Mets. Last season, he slashed .262/.324/.436 with a .760 OPS, smacking 25 homers and 92 RBIs throughout his 155 game appearances.

1. MacKenzie Gore

Gore was the key acquisition this offseason. Now in the rotation behind Nathan Eovaldi and Jacob deGrom, the southpaw helps round out their pitching staff.

The goal is to have Gore help propel the franchise back to the playoffs, ending a disappointing drought from recent years. At 26 years old, he bridges the gap between young energy and veteran talent. If any acquisition is going to be the primary reason that Texas returns to playoff contention, it will likely be Gore.

