This Intriguing Young Rangers Prospect Set up for 2026 Breakout

The Texas Rangers farm system is full of young talent. Prospects such as Sebastian Walcott, Gavin Fien, and Caden Scarborough have been some of the notable names under 21-years-old towards the top of the Rangers' prospect rankings.

One prospect in particular ranked in the back- end of Texas' top-30 on multiple major platforms, has set himself up for what could be a full breakout season in 2026.

Meet outfielder Maxton Martin, a 20-year-old ranked as the Rangers No. 28 prospect on MLB Pipeline, and the No. 24 by Baseball America (subscription required).

Maxton Martin, Texas Ranger

Martin was an 11th round selection by Texas back in the 2023 draft. A high school prospect born in Richland, Wash., Martin could be deemed as a riskier pick by some, but undoubtedly showed more upside as a young talented high schooler.

On his MLB Pipeline profile, Martin isn't graded out with any above average tools, but was given an average 50-grade on his power. The power wasn't something that he flashed in his first 47 games of his professional career, but in 2025, it seemed to come through more.

In his first full professional season, Martin would play 116 total games. 102 of those games would be played at the Low-A level. Across that stretch, he'd slash .258/.343/.440 with 12 home runs, 25 doubles, and 13 stolen bases.

Martin showed an intriguing package of power and speed for his 205-pound frame. At the highest level, he could show a possible ceiling of being a 20-20 bat, given he plays well upwards of that 116 game total from 2025.

Martin would finish out the 2025 season at the High-A level with the Hub City Spartanburgers. In that 14 game stretch, he would hit a pair of homers, slashing .256/.385/.488 for an OPS of .873. He'd steal another two bases, and drove in three more runs to record a total of 67 runs batted in on the year.

A pull-heavy bat, if Martin can improve on the amount of ground balls hit, he could easily improve the total number of hits as well as possibly more home runs. If he can improve on the strikeouts as well as the swing-and-miss, he could see himself get on-base more, with more chances at stolen bases.

It's been an intriguing short career so far for Martin. It's clear that at just 20 years old, there's still so much room to grow and get better. Next season is an incredible opportunity for him to improve upon what has already made him a notable prospect, and have a full breakout season.

