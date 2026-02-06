Three Offseason Subtractions Rangers Will Miss During 2026 Season

The Texas Rangers haven't shown much hesitation this offseason when it comes to shaking up their roster. Between unexpected trades and free agent signings, the ballclub is looking to place itself in a better position ahead of its 2026 race to the postseason.

In doing so, they've brought on quite a few acquisitions. At the same time, they've faced some serious losses that will inevitably impact the franchise once the regular season gets underway. Of those subtractions, three stand out the most, having left noticeable gaps on the roster.

Marcus Semien

Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Watching 35-year-old Semien being shipped out to the New York Mets marked the start of hot stove season chaos—this was one of the first groundbreaking moves to hit the Major Leagues this offseason. In return, the Rangers received outfielder Brandon Nimmo.

This wasn't necessarily a bad deal by any means, as Nimmo brings younger energy and power at the plate, but that doesn't mean Semien's defensive prowess won't be missed.

As a two-time Gold Glove Award recipient, Semien has widely been considered a valuable defender. The infielder slashed .230/.305/.364 with a .669 OPS and 15 homers through 127 games in 2025. He wasn't exactly a spotlight hitter, but his absence will be most noticeable around the diamond.

Adolis García

Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis García | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Out of García's seven-year professional career, six of those years were spent in Texas. However, in December, the 32-year-old signed with the Philadelphia Phillies as a free agent on a one-year, $10 million deal.

His past two seasons haven't been anything to write home about, ultimately wrapping up his latest campaign by slashing .227/.271/.394 with a .665 OPS and 19 homers through 135 games. Compared to his 2023 performance, when he logged a .836 OPS and 39 home runs, his production in recent years has dropped.

Having said that, he's not out of gas just yet, and there's certainly potential for a comeback. If this is a year of redemption for García, the Rangers will regret not chasing after him.

Phil Maton

Texas Rangers relief pitcher Phil Maton | Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images

After spending time around the map throughout his nine-year MLB career, 32-year-old Maton landed with Texas in July 2025 after being traded by the St. Louis Cardinals. Unfortunately for the Rangers, Maton's time with the franchise was short-lived. In November, he inked a two-year, $14.5 million contract with the Chicago Cubs.

By acquiring Maton in July, Texas was hoping to gain bullpen consistency. Last season, he registered a 2.79 ERA and 81 strikeouts across 61.1 innings pitched through 63 games. He is far from baseball's most reliable reliever, but there's potential there. If Chicago gets him to where he needs to be on the mound, this could end up being a missed opportunity for the Rangers.

