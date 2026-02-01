How Every Rangers Transaction Impacts Potential Postseason Return in 2026

The Texas Rangers have spent the past two seasons since winning their World Series championship on the outskirts of the playoffs.

President of baseball operations Chris Young is done with being on the outside looking in. To some degree, their offseason reflects that. Texas has adopted a change in philosophy at the plate, prioritizing on base percentage and other factors that have bedeviled them the past two seasons. Meanwhile, the former Major League pitcher has ensured that their rotation could be one of the best in baseball for the second straight year.

Here is every transaction the Rangers have made since the end of the World Series, with analysis on the ones that could have an impact on their 2026 season.

Free Agency

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jose Quintana and catcher Danny Jansen. | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Free Agents Rangers Acquired

C Danny Jansen, LHP Tyler Alexander, RHP Chris Martin, RHP Alexis Diaz and RHP Jakob Junis.

Jansen is a player the Rangers have pursued in trade in the past and signed to a two-year deal. He’ll work in a tandem with Kyle Higashioka this season, and the second year of his deal is security in case Higashioka bolts in free agency. Texas needs to work on depth at the position for the future.

Díaz has experience as a closer and he could be the answer to the ninth inning after he played for three different teams in 2025. He was a former All-Star in Cincinnati and has 75 career saves. Alexander and Junis are seen as multi-inning relievers that can set up whoever takes the ninth inning. Martin returns after a roller-coaster campaign with Texas in which he had a great first half but couldn’t sustain it in the second half due to injuries. He’s the only free agent from last year’s bullpen returning on a Major League deal.

Rangers Free Agents Lost

Pitchers: Merrill Kelly (Arizona), Phil Maton (Chicago Cubs), Hoby Milner (Chicago Cubs), Jacob Webb (Chicago Cubs), Tyler Mahle (San Francisco), Shawn Armstrong (Cleveland).

Position Players: Outfielder Adolis García (Philadelphia).

Kelly returned to his former team on a two-year deal, making the three Top 15 prospects the Rangers gave up to trade for him a true miss by the organization. The Cubs saw the Rangers put together one of baseball’s best bullpens last year and stole Maton, Milner and Webb. Mahle got a one-year deal from the Giants, in part on a recommendation from Bruce Bochy, who is now a special advisor to the team. Armstrong wanted a two-year deal, but he got a one-year deal with an option with the Guardians.

García was non-tendered at the deadline in November and allowed to test free agency. He’ll try to stem the tide of two straight sub-par seasons before he hits free agency.

Rangers Free Agents Available

Pitchers: Jon Gray, Patrick Corbin, Danny Coulombe.

Position Players: Jonah Heim, Dylan Moore.

Gray hinted at retirement after he was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome late in the season. He had 10 years of service time and a World Series ring. Corbin gave the Rangers solid innings but remains unsigned. Coulombe may have hurt his stock with a disastrous two months with the Rangers. Before that, he was one of baseball’s best relievers with nearly unhittable splits against left-handed and right-handed hitters.

Heim and Moore will probably be signed somewhere before spring training, though it’s looking more likely it will be on minor league deals.

Trades

Washington Nationals pitcher MacKenzie Gore. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Players Rangers Acquired Via Trade

Pitchers: RHP MacKenzie Gore, RHP Carter Baumler

Position Players: OF Brandon Nimmo

The Rangers acquired Gore in late January for five prospects. He was highly coveted at last year’s trade deadline. Washington was reportedly looking for at least two Top 100 prospects. The Rangers got away with trading five Top 30 prospects and keeping Sebastian Walcott, their prized shortstop. Gore should slot into the No. 3 spot in the rotation, giving the Rangers a flamethrowing left-hander who strikes out nearly 200 hitters a season.

The trade for Baumler came the same day as the Rule 5 draft. The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Baumler from the Baltimore Orioles and then traded him to the Rangers for cash. Baumler had a brilliant 2025 for the Orioles but never pitched in the Majors. He’ll have to make the 26-man roster out of spring training to remain with Texas.

Nimmo was a long-time vet with the New York Mets who the Rangers expect to be their starting right fielder. He fits the Texas organization’s new emphasis on on-base percentage and versatility. He remains under contract through 2030.

Players Rangers Lost Via Trade

Pitchers: RHP Alejandro Rosario

Position Players: 2B Marcus Semien, INF Gavin Fien, 1B Abimelec Ortiz, INF Devin Fitz-Gerald, OF Yeremy Cabrera.

The Rangers dealt Semien to acquire Nimmo. The Mets pick up the final three years of Semien’s contract after he won a Gold Glove for Texas in 2025. A key part of the drive to the 2023 World Series title, his offense has dropped since then and his famous slow starts to the season have gotten longer.

Fien, Ortiz, Fitz-Gerald, Rosario and Cabrera were the prospect return traded for Gore. Ortiz was the only one on the 40-man roster and he could have helped Texas this year. Fien was last year’s first-round pick. Rosario will need Tommy John surgery this year. Texas traded a large chunk of potential for Gore, who has two years left of team control before he can become a free agent.

Player Moves

Texas Rangers designated hitter Adolis Garcia. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Players Rangers Outrighted, Waived, Claimed or Non-Tendered

Outrighted: LF Billy McKinney, LF Dustin Harris

Designated for Assignment: P Dom Hamel

Non-tendered contracts: C Jonah Heim, OF Adolis García, P Josh Sborz, P Jacob Webb

Claimed off Waivers: C Willie MacIver, P Michel Otañez, P Zak Kent

McKinney elected free agency after he was outrighted and he hasn’t signed a new deal. Harris also hit free agency after his outright and signed a minor league deal with the Chicago White Sox. Hamel was designated for assignment to make room for Junis.

Heim, García, Sborz and Webb were all non-tendered contracts to save money in arbitration. The quartet saved the Rangers a projected $20 million.

MacIver was claimed off waivers from the Athletics to add depth at catcher. The move was made before Jansen’s signing, but MacIver remains on the 40-man roster. Otañez was also claimed off waivers from the Athletics and has 42 MLB appearances as a reliever. He’ll compete for a spot in the bullpen. Kent was a former Rangers prospect who was traded to Cleveland for cash in 2024 and has 12 MLB games.

Contracts Rangers Selected

Pitchers: RHP Leandro Lopez, RHP David Davalillo.

Position Players: 1B Abimelec Ortiz

The Rangers selected these three contracts to protect those players from the Rule 5 draft. Texas has since traded Ortiz.

Davalillo was the Nolan Ryan Rangers Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2025 and should make the jump to Triple-A this season. He could be a candidate for starting rotation as soon as 2027. Lopez put in a brilliant season with High-A Hub City and Double-A Frisco in 2025, with a sub-3.00 ERA. He’ll be a prospect to track in 2026 as he, along with Davalillo, take up space on the 40-man roster.

Players Rangers Selected in Rule 5 Draft

Pitchers: RHP Jonathan Brand

Position Players: None

The Rangers selected Brand in the Triple-A portion of the Rule 5 draft, which carries fewer stakes and doesn’t require Texas to put him on the 40-man roster. Brand, 25, registered a 3.16 ERA (18 ER/51.1 IP) with 5 saves, 59 strikeouts, and a 1.21 WHIP in 33 relief appearances for three Red Sox affiliates in 2025.

Players Rangers Lost in Rule 5 Draft

Pitchers: Kyle Larsen, Jackson Kelley.

Position Players: None

The Pirates swooped in and grabbed Larsen, and the White Sox snagged Kelley during the Triple-A portion. Neither pitcher was a Top 30 prospect.

Rangers Signed to Minor League Contracts

The Rangers have signed many players to minor league contracts since the start of November. Many of them will be at Major League spring training in Surprise, Ariz.

Pitchers: Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa, Carlos Lara, Janser Lara, Gavin Collyer, Anthony Veneziano, Patrick Murphy, Declan Cronin, Nabil Crismatt, Ben Anderson, Aidan Anderson, Cole Stasio, Ricardo Velez, Austin Gomber and Josh Sborz.

Position Players: C Cooper Johnson, 2B Tyler Wade, SS Andrew Velazquez, 3B Jonah Bride, OF Braulio Cavero, C Jose Herrera, OF Orlando Martinez and CF Jake Snider.

Sborz is the one most familiar to Rangers fans. He didn’t pitch in 2025 as he recovered from shoulder surgery. He was non-tendered, but Texas brought him back on a minor league deal.

Spring Training Non-Roster Invitations

The following players were given non-roster invitations to MLB spring training in Surprise before Feb. 1. This list is culled from published reports and from Rangers transactions.

Pitchers: Robb Ahlstrom, Gavin Collyer, Declan Cronin, Austin Gomber, Peyton Gray, Ryan Lobus, Eric Loomis, Dalton Pence, Josh Sborz, Trey Supak, Josh Trentadue.

Catchers: Jose Herrera, Cooper Johnson.

Infielders: Jonah Bride, Cameron Cauley, Richie Martin, Andrew Velazquez, Tyler Wade, Sebastian Walcott.

Outfielders: Trevor Hauver, Aaron Zavala.

International Free Agents

The Rangers signed these players as international free agents when the international signing period began on Jan. 15. Most will start their professional careers this year in the Dominican Summer League.

Pitchers: RHP Harley Fernandez, RHP Frandel Pineda, RHP Ronaiker Narvaez, RHP Jose Cordova.

Position Players: SS Víctor Gonzalez, SS Cesar Mateo, OF Victor Rodriguez, OF Carlos Done, SS Luis Jaquez, OF Jesus Chavez, OF Santiago Rivas, SS Ariel Abreu, SS Cristian Seminiel, C Santiago Ramirez, C Frainker Benitez, C Jesus Flores, 2B David Diaz, OF Luis Cedeno.

