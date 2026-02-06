MacKenzie Gore's Next Step in Development With Rangers is Important

The Texas Rangers emerged from the offseason shadows when they pulled off a massive trade with the Washington Nationals. In exchange for five prospects, Texas received left-handed starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore.

Trade rumors surrounded Gore all offseason, and the Rangers picked up a quality arm to pair with Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi. It's another sign that Texas is still aiming to compete for the postseason despite major cost-effective moves this winter.

While Gore dazzles with his strikeout numbers, there are still a couple of components in his development that could improve.

Gore Has to Bring His Walk Numbers Down

Gore throws a pitch. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

As mentioned earlier, Gore can strikeout hitters with the best in baseball. Over 30 starts in 2025, he struck out 185 hitters, tied for 23rd in baseball with his new teammate deGrom. However, he walked 64 hitters, which would've ranked second on the Rangers last year, only behind Jack Leiter.

It has been a consistent theme during his short career. In 2023, he walked 57 hitters and last year he walked 65. While Gore can post high-strikeout numbers, his walk issues often shorten his starts. Last year, he only completed seven innings one time. In his final six starts, he walked two or more batters.

It becomes an even bigger issue against right-handed hitters, where 50 of his 64 walks came from. Texas didn't issue too many free passes last year, so with some minor adjustments, Gore could become dangerous if he limits the walks next season.

Gore Has to Overcome Second Half Woes

Last year, Gore was off to a fabulous start, allowing one hit with 13 strikeouts over six innings on opening day. He was just as impressive in May and June, keeping his ERA at 2.63 and 2.93, respectively.

Gore earned his first All-Star nod and looked to continue his remarkable season. In his first start after the mid-summer break, Gore allowed eight runs over 2.1 innings. August wasn't kind to him either, and his numbers ballooned.

Hopefully, the Rangers will be competing for a playoff spot in the late months, which could elevate Gore on the mound. The Nationals haven't been competitive during Gore's tenure, and that can certainly have an affect on a pitcher.

There is zero pressure on Gore to be "the guy". This pitching staff under Skip Schumaker is one of the best in the league. However, Gore can be an important piece and the next steps in his development are going to be crucial.

