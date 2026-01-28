MLB Insider Explains Mets’ Logic for Trading Brandon Nimmo to Rangers

The Texas Rangers shook up their roster in November by trading Marcus Semien to the New York Mets for Brandon Nimmo.

The Rangers looked at acquiring Nimmo as an opportunity to get a bit younger in the outfield, add a solid left-handed bat to the lineup and add a durable piece to the lineup. It’s not that Semien wasn’t durable — has was one of baseball’s top ironmen for the past few years. But, at age 35 and with three years left on his deal, Texas saw a chance to move away from Semien at a time when a slide in production was possible.

But it turns out the Mets had their own reasons for dealing Nimmo. They had their own concerns about his long-term durability, according to the New York Post’s Joel Sherman.

Mets Logic for Trading Brandon Nimmo to Rangers

"He breaks down at a higher level than he used to, but plays through it in a way that he used to not be able to, so that was the bad news within the good news." pic.twitter.com/ICKMaO3wAf — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) January 28, 2026

During an appearance on “Foul Territory” during last weekend’s Baseball Writers Association of America’s awards dinner, Sherman talked about Nimmo’s reputation with the Mets leading up to the trade. The 32-year-old has played in at least 151 games in each of the past four seasons. But, before that, he had a reputation for a lack of durability. In four full seasons from 2017-21 (not including the COVID-shortened 2020 season), he never played more than 92 games.

So, what happened? Sherman said Nimmo figured out the same thing that former Mets and current Phillies starter Zack Wheeler figured out — how to play through the regular pains of a 162-game season. Nimmo plays what Sherman called a “leg-oriented game” and that while the Mets were less concerned about next season, it was the remainder of his deal that worried them.

“It was a 2026 problem, but what about 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030?” Sherman said. “That's what they were into him for, and they were really worried about the physicality moving forward.”

Nimmo is owed the remainder of his $162 million, eight-year deal that was signed before the 2023 season. The plan is for Nimmo to play right field, which is a position he only played 93 times in New York. The move could ease the physical toll on him for the remainder of his career.

There were no physical concerns about Semien, even though he missed the final month of the season with an injury. He has three more years left on his deal. The bigger concern for Texas was his slow starts the past couple of seasons.

Assuming he stays healthy, Nimmo brings a platoon-proof bat to the lineup after he slashed .262/.324/.436 last season. His power is better from the left side of the plate, as he had 17 home runs and 62 RBI, as opposed to his eight home runs and 30 RBI against right-handers.

