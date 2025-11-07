Three Rangers Top Pitching Prospects Selected to AFL Fall Stars Game
Three Texas Rangers pitchers have had strong enough performances to earn selections to the Arizona Fall League’s Fall Stars Game on Sunday in Mesa, Ariz.
Right-handed pitchers Jose Corniell, Winston Santos and Emiliano Teodo were all selected to the American League team. The trio have been playing for the Surprise Saguaros. The game will begin at 7 p.m. central on Sunday and will be broadcast on MLB Network and MLB.com.
All three are among the Rangers’ Top 30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline. Corniell is No. 3, Santos is No. 4 and Teodo is No. 14. Per Rangers PR, none of them will pitch in the game due to their pitching schedules.
Rangers in Fall Stars Game
The 22-year-old Corniell has struck out 17 batters in 15 innings in four games for the Saguaros. In his latest start on Tuesday against Salt River he struck out six in three innings. He has already made his Major League debut, as he took the loss in his only appearance, giving up three hits and four runs (three earned) in 1.2 innings against Cleveland.
He is a candidate for next year’s opening day roster after he went 1-2 with a. 1.89 ERA in 13 starts across three affiliates, with his season ending with Triple-A Round Rock. He struck out 41 and walked nine in 38 innings as batters hit .172 against him.
Santos has struck out 15 hitters in 14.1 innings, as he has appeared in four games and started one. He boasts a high strikeout rate for his minor league career, as he’s fanned 9.7 hitters per nine innings in 78 minor league games since he joined the organization in 2021.
Santos missed much of the 2025 season due to injury but returned to make six starts. He was not involved in a decision and had a 6.75 ERA as his season ended with Round Rock. He struck out 26 and walked 7 in 17.1 innings. He has a career record of 27-23 with a 4.43 ERA. He pitched in the MLB Futures Game in 2024.
Teodo also pitched in the MLB Futures Game in 2024, starting the game for the American League at Globe Life Field. With the Saguaros he’s pitched in a relief role and has two saves in four relief appearances. He also has a 2.25 ERA.
Texas appears to be grooming the 24-year-old to be a potential closer. After spending much of his time as a starter, he pitched exclusively as a reliever in 2025, reaching Round Rock. In 27 games he went 3-2 with a 7.20 ERA, which included three holds and one blown save. He struck out 39 and walked 28 in 30 innings. Batters hit .231 against him.