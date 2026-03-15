Rangers Trim Spring Training Roster with Key Options to Minor Leagues

The Texas Rangers are counting down the days to opening day on March 26 at Philadelphia. They made some key roster moves to trim their spring training roster on Sunday.

Texas optioned six players to the minor leagues. Catcher Willie MacIver was sent to Triple-A Round Rock, while right-handed pitcher Jose Corniell — who made his Major League debut at the end of last season — was optioned to Double-A Frisco.

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Three players were optioned to the team’s minor league camp — infielder Jonah Bride, infielder Cameron Cauley and right-handed pitcher Gavin Collyer.

The sixth was right-handed pitcher Alexis Díaz, who was designated for assignment on Friday to create space on the 40-man roster for left-handed reliever Jalen Beeks. The Rangers were able to option him after he cleared waivers without being claimed.

Rangers Remaining Roster

Texas Rangers shortstop Ezequiel Duran. | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Texas now has 42 players in Major League camp. Of those, 32 are on the 40-man roster, nine are non-roster invitees and one, pitcher Jordan Montgomery, is on the 60-day injured list as he recovers from Tommy John surgery.

The most surprising move is Cauley, who hasn’t played higher than Double-A but has had a terrific spring training and pushed other veteran infielders for playing time in the spring. He finished with a slash of .289/.341/.500 with one home run and three RBI. He’ll likely start this season at Round Rock and be on stand-by if Texas suffers an injury in the middle infield.

The move also solidifies the remaining races for the 26-man roster with 11 days left before opening day.

Among non-roster invitees, Andrew McCutchen and Tyler Wade appear to be the most likely players to make the opening day roster. McCutchen a former National League MVP, has gotten off to a great start at the plate and needs to show he can play an adequate corner infield to compel Texas to put him on the Major League roster. Wade is a lighter-hitting utility player who has slashed .462/.533/.654 and can play infield or outfield.

To make the roster either would have to displace holdover Ezequiel Duran, who can play nearly every position on the diamond, but whose bat has not responded to sporadic playing time.

Texas has three bench spots and outfielder Sam Haggerty has all but locked up one of those spots. Michael Helman and Alejandro Osuna are also in the mix for bench spots.

The Rangers had hoped Díaz would clear waivers. It gives the former All-Star closer more time to bounce back from a rough spring in which he gave up three hits and eight earned runs in 1.2 innings of work, as he went 0-2 with a 43.20 ERA in three games.