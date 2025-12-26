Tyler Soderstrom Extension Should Motivate Rangers to Lock Up Young Star

The Texas Rangers' offseason thus far has seen the franchise add to its roster from outside the organization, with signings such as relief pitcher Tyler Alexander, relief pitcher Alexis Diaz, and catcher Danny Jansen.

One of the Rangers' divisional rivals, the Athletics, made it a priority to get a deal done with young star Tyler Soderstrom to keep him as an Athletic for many years to come. As reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan, the extension is a seven-year, $86 million deal, which is the largest guarantee in franchise history.

BREAKING: Left fielder Tyler Soderstrom and the A's are in agreement on a seven-year, $86 million contract extension, the largest guarantee in franchise history, sources tell ESPN. The deal includes an eighth-year club option and has escalators that max it out at $131 million. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 25, 2025

Now that the Rangers have to get used to seeing Soderstrom a handful of times every year for the next seven seasons, Texas should look internally at what they could do to invest in the future of their offense. One player specifically comes to mind who could easily be a candidate for a contract extension.

The Rangers Should Extend Wyatt Langford

Sep 21, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford (36) rounds the bases after he hits a home run against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The former fourth overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, Wyatt Langford, is the clear choice among young players the Rangers should lock up sooner rather than later. Seeing that Soderstrom's contract is listed as him averaging $12.3 million in his extension, this should be used as a blueprint for Langford.

Thus far into his MLB career, Langford has collected 244 hits, 38 home runs, 136 RBIs, and has stolen 41 bases. He obtains a career batting average of .247, an OBP of .335, and an OPS of .758. Not to mention, he has a .992 fielding percentage in two years in the league.

Aug 24, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third base coach Tony Beasley (27) and center fielder Wyatt Langford (36) tap fists after Langford steals third base during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

When comparing the careers that Langford and Soderstrom have had so far, Langford has been the better player. Soderstrom has Langford beat in career batting average (.250) and slugging percentage (.431), which should be considered by the front office when deciding upon handing down an extension.

When Should the Rangers Extend Langford?

Extending Langford would make a ton of sense following the 2026 campaign, should he have a stellar season. But obviously, a deal sooner rather than later would do nothing but please fans.

Sep 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford (36) reacts after hitting a double during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

One downfall that the Rangers are hopeful Langford improves upon is staying healthy. Playing in 134 games in back-to-back seasons is encouraging, but being a 150+ game player and having production would force the general manager's hand.

Langford is under team control until 2030, but if he adds to his strong 2025 breakout season and helps the Rangers get back into the playoffs, something they haven't done since winning the 2023 World Series, he'd be a player to lock up long-term while he's still relatively inexpensive.

Passan has predicted Langford to be a player who could make north of $300 million should he hit free agency, which could be something the Rangers could lower if they extend him sooner rather than later, as he continues to develop into a young superstar.

