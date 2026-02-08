World Series Rematch Scenario for Rangers, Diamondbacks Not out of Question

The Texas Rangers were eliminated from postseason contention last year, and they ended their campaign on a disappointing eight-game losing skid. This outcome was far from desirable, but it lit a fire underneath the franchise.

Despite clinching a World Series title over the Arizona Diamondbacks just a few short years ago, the Rangers have been struggling to build back momentum, particularly on offense. By the end of the season, they had stamped an 81-81 overall record.

Despite their trouble last year, Texas could start to climb this time around. With Wyatt Langford, Corey Seager and Brandon Nimmo in the lineup, the Rangers could show up with an entirely different look to them. But will they hold enough power to boost the ballclub into the postseason?

According to MLB.com, this could be a real possibility, perhaps even enough to send them to the World Series. Sure, the odds are slim, but it shouldn't be ruled off the table just yet. At the very least, give the franchise a chance to show themselves during spring training and into March — this is the first opportunity to scope out their potential.

Could Another Rangers-Diamondbacks World Series Be on Its Way?

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

As noted by the writers at MLB.com, such a matchup wouldn't be unheard of. Just look at this year's Super Bowl contenders, the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots, who also faced each other at the highly touted game back in 2015. Texas and Arizona entering a rematch wouldn't be impossible, but it also wouldn't be likely.

While the Rangers struggled on offense last year, the Diamondbacks were rather steady. When averaged, Arizona slashed .251/.325/.433 with a .758 OPS and 214 homers. As for Texas, they slashed .234/.302/.381 with a .683 OPS and 175 home runs.

Heading into their 2026 campaigns, both lineups have daunting faces, which could certainly play in their favor at the plate. As always, this is entirely dependent on how healthy both teams can stay through the duration of the season. This was one of the key issues across the Major Leagues last year, leaving numerous franchises plagued.

A thrilling rematch between Texas and Arizona would be far from the most shocking thing to take place in Major League Baseball over the years. Both teams will have plenty of work cut out for them this year, but maybe a familiar scenario will find itself at the 2026 World Series.

