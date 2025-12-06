Brandon Nimmo Believes Rangers Have All the Championship Team Pieces

The Rangers made a significant investment when they acquired Brandon Nimmo from the Mets last month. Now the veteran outfielder is explaining exactly what convinced him to leave the only organization he's ever known.

Brandon Nimmo Outlines What He Saw in Rangers Roster

In a video posted by Rangers Sports Network, Nimmo discussed his decision to waive his no-trade clause with Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young. The Wyoming native wanted assurance that Texas was committed to winning championships, not entering a rebuilding phase.

"I was telling Young actually, just a few minutes ago, that when we went through the trade process, obviously I was looking at trying to win a World Series, and would the Rangers be capable of that? And when I look at the roster, and I look at the guys, and I see what they're capable of, and see the names, and I see, how starting pitching did last year, and the relievers did and I see the names that are in the offensive lineup like for me, I see all the pieces of a World Series team here."

That assessment drove Nimmo's willingness to accept the November trade. Texas acquired him from the Mets, sending Gold Glove second baseman Marcus Semien back to New York. The Rangers also received $5 million to help balance the deal financially. Nimmo carries five years and roughly $102 million remaining on his contract.

The 32-year-old reportedly consulted former Mets teammate Jacob deGrom before approving the move. DeGrom, now a Rangers ace, confirmed the organization's championship ambitions. Young also personally assured Nimmo the team was restructuring rather than rebuilding, which sealed the decision.

The Championship Pieces Nimmo Referenced

Nimmo's confidence stems from what he sees across the roster. The starting rotation features deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi, who both dominated when healthy in 2025. DeGrom posted a 2.97 ERA across 30 starts while Eovaldi led the American League with a 1.73 ERA before injuries cut his season short.

The lineup includes Corey Seager, an MVP-caliber shortstop despite appearing in just 102 games last season, alongside emerging young talent like Wyatt Langford and Evan Carter in the outfield. Texas won the 2023 World Series with much of this core intact. The team went 81-81 in 2025, but the foundation remains.

Nimmo himself upgrades a position of need. He slashed .262/.324/.436 with 25 home runs and 92 RBIs in 2025. His 24.2% chase rate ranked in the 74th percentile, a significant improvement over Adolis Garcia's 35.7% mark. Garcia was non-tendered in November, opening the spot Nimmo now fills.

The outfielder will likely bat near the top of the order, using his on-base skills to set the table for Seager and the middle of the lineup. Manager Skip Schumaker gets a platoon-proof bat who performs consistently against both lefties and righties.

The decision to leave New York wasn't easy for Nimmo. He spent 10 years with the Mets after they drafted him 13th overall in 2011, ranking sixth in franchise history in on-base percentage among players with 3,000-plus plate appearances.

Walking away from that legacy required genuine belief the Rangers can contend in 2026 and beyond, and his comments suggest he's found exactly that in Texas.

