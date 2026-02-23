What the Texas Rangers are Quietly Prioritizing in Bullpen Roles

SURPRISE, Ariz. — The Texas Rangers are in the process of building another bullpen for the 2026 season.

Last year’s work went well. With a group of veteran free agents and a few surprise internal candidates, Texas built a bullpen that was one of the best in baseball. It was so good that the Chicago Cubs signed three of their free agents in the offseason.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The fact is Texas is likely to carry eight relievers on opening day. Here are three things the Rangers are quietly prioritizing as they assess who will be in the bullpen.

Flexibility … To a Point

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob Latz. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

It’s been a Rangers staple the past few years. President of baseball operations Chris Young and his staff have wanted multiple relievers that can go more than three outs or can swing into multiple roles. Some on that was franchise desire. Some of that was built on what former manager Bruce Bochy wanted.

Jacob Latz is a great example. The former minor league starter became a reliever in the Majors, but last season he emerged as a swing-starter options, a lefty that could be stretched out to pitch five innings in a start or work four or five outs in relief. It’s why he’s a candidate to be the fifth starter this season.

Texas has more than 25 pitchers in camp that could end up in the bullpen at some point in 2026. Many of them are going to pitch in more than one role. But manager Skip Schumaker has hinted at wanting more “defined” roles and it will be interesting to see how it shakes out in the spring and early in the regular season.

The Put Away Pitch

Texas Rangers manager Skip Schumaker (55) stands on the mound as he removes pitcher Robert Garcia (62) from the game. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Schumaker emphasized that on Sunday, especially with younger pitchers who are trying to make the team.

“We’re looking at a put away pitch,” he said. “Do you have that? Because the bullpen guys need to have a put away pitch. You need to be able to get a strikeout in a big spot late in the game. Strikes and stuff still matter to me.”:

So, what is he looking for? Pitchers that can throw first pitch strikes, ones that can get ahead in the count and control the zone. And then, use that put away pitch to strike people out or induce weak contact. For relievers it’s quite important because most only have two pitches — a fastball and some sort of off-speed pitch. The relievers that show they have that will get the closest to the roster.

Closer By Committee (To Start)

Texas Rangers relief pitcher Chris Martin. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Rangers don’t appear to be in a hurry to anoint a closer, and they certainly didn’t spend much money on a potential closer. Alexis Díaz could be that guy at some point. But, for now, the Rangers are locked in on giving Robert Garcia and Chris Martin most the closing opportunities to start the season.

What it should tell Rangers watchers is that the team is taking the same approach as in years past — they’ll allow performance and the “hot hand” dictate who gets the high leverage innings. In 2023 it mattered less because the offense was so good. It mattered more last season because the offense was well below the league average and Texas needed saves but couldn’t convert at a high rate.

The Rangers appear to be taking this approach in 2026. Read between the lines and you can hear hope that someone takes the job, succeeds and never let go.