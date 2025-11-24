Who Could Replace Marcus Semien at 2nd Base After Blockbuster Trade?

On Sunday afternoon, the Texas Rangers made a blockbuster trade with the New York Mets. The Rangers traded second baseman Marcus Semien for outfielder Brandon Nimmo, as first reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Semien was a critical piece of the franchise's 2023 World Series title, but with a desire to decrease payroll, president of baseball operations Chris Young had to make the difficult decision to move the 35-year-old.

Who Could Replace Semien at 2nd Base?

Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Semien's departure leaves a void at second base. He held the position down for the last four years and won his second Gold Glove award earlier in the month. It will be difficult to replace his defensive prowess. However, his offensive numbers steadily declined the last two seasons.

Last year, he slashed .230/.305/.364 with 108 hits, 15 home runs, and 62 RBIs. All those numbers were the fewest since joining Texas. Internally, the Rangers have a few options they can turn to. Semien missed 35 games last year, and Cody Freeman played the majority of the games there. He brought a spark of energy that had the Rangers playing well in the month of July and early August.

Freeman is 24 years old, and it certainly could be worth giving the young infielder a shot. Manager Skip Schumaker could also turn to Josh Smith. The utility infielder has played all over the infield, so sliding over to second base would be no issue.

Despite an up-and-down season at the plate, Smith turned in a solid 2025 campaign and would be the closest to replicating Semien's defense. Ezequiel Duran could also fill in if needed.

Could the Rangers Turn to the Free Agent Market?

San Diego Padres second baseman Luis Arraez (4) throws to first base for an out during the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park. | David Frerker-Imagn Images

The free agency market at second base is slim. Gleyber Torres was the top option, but he accepted the qualifying offer to return to the Detroit Tigers. That makes Luis Arraez the most intriguing free agent second baseman. Arraez hit .292 with the San Diego Padres and lead the National League in hits with 181.

He is one of the best contact hitters in the league, but his below-average defense and lack of power hold him back. However, his low strikeout rate and contact could be a weapon that the Rangers desperately need at the top of the order.

As mentioned earlier, Texas is looking to get younger and cheaper, so a move for Arraez could counteract that desire. Platooning Smith and Freeman at second base would be the cheaper option, and could prove to be just as effective.

Regardless, either move makes sense. If Arraez heads elsewhere, there isn't a free agent that would make sense for the Rangers to bring in. Semien was a fan favorite and franchise legend. He had a massive impact in his relatively brief stint in Arlington, but now Texas must move forward without him.

Recommended Articles