Why Rangers Slugger Makes Sense as Potential Trade Target for Small-Market Teams
The Texas Rangers have made the case that they intend to get younger and cheaper for 2026, though it’s not clear how that might happen.
It means that any player over the age of 30 with a significant salary could be on the trade block this offseason if they’re under contract. One of them could be outfielder Adolis Garcia. He’s about to start his age 33 season and he’s coming off a second sluggish season at the plate. He’s in his final season of arbitration and is likely to get north of $10 million. Texas might be inclined to move him.
But, if so, where?
Adolis Garcia as Trade Chip
CBS Sports recently listed the Top 25 trade candidates and Garcia made the list at No. 21. Garcia was on the block at the trade deadline but the Rangers’ surge after the All-Star break kept him on the roster. This time, his cost and his offensive downturn may put him on the move, much like Nathaniel Lowe last offseason.
CBS listed two small-market teams as potential trade partners if the Rangers decided to move Garcia — the Kansas City Royals and the Pittsburgh Pirates. CBS wrote that Royals outfielders combined for 37 home runs, a number that Garcia could approach on his own with a great season. The Pirates might be inclined for offensive help in right field, too.
The stumbling block could be the cost. MLB Trade Rumors projects that Garcia would make $12.1 million in arbitration, assuming he and the Rangers — or the team he plays for — can agreed to a deal. Texas could opt to non-tender him, making him a free agent. But Garcia has enough of a track record to lead teams to believe he might have a good 2026. The financial cost is worth considering for teams that need one year of inexpensive power.
The 2023 season was his best, as he and the Rangers won a World Series and he was the American League Championship Series MVP. He slashed .245/.328/.508 with 39 home runs and 107 RBI, the home runs and RBI being career highs.
His numbers have dropped since then. In 2024 he slashed .224/.284/.400 with a .684 OPS, 25 home runs and 85 RBI. In 2025 he slashed .227/.271/.394 with a .665 OPS, 19 home runs and 75 RBI. A trade partner would have to hope he can bounce back closer to his 2023 numbers.
Garcia is one of the best defensive outfielders in baseball. He won a Gold Glove in 2023 and was a finalist this season. He’s also durable. He’s played in at least 135 games in each of the last five seasons.
If the goal is to get younger and cheaper, then moving Garcia is worth considering for the Rangers.