Rangers Named Ideal Fit to Acquire Cheap Free Agent Former All-Star Slugger

The Texas Rangers went into the offseason as a team that needed to make some offensive upgrades following a second straight disappointing season, where they once again missed the playoffs.

Since winning their first-ever World Series title back in 2023, a lineup that came up heroically that season has simply struggled to produce at an even average level over the last two campaigns. Texas needs offensive help, but it's unlikely they will spend big to get it.

Oftentimes, though, the best deals go under the radar, and that could be the case here for the Rangers. In a recent article naming best fits for buy-low free agent candidates still left on the board, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report mentioned Texas for former All-Star Luis Arraez.

Rangers Named Great Fit to Buy Low on Luis Arraez

Jul 6, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Luis Arraez hits against the Texas Rangers at Petco Park. | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

"Luis Arraez was always going to be the most polarizing free agent on this winter's market. And judging from how little buzz there's been on him, it would seem teams are mostly unimpressed," Rymer wrote. "Even so, this is a lifetime .317 hitter with three batting titles to his name...Even if all he can do is set the table, a team with enough power in the middle of its lineup could make the most of that talent."

Rymer also named both the Arizona Diamondbacks and Detroit Tigers as fits, so Texas would have to make a strong offer to actually land Arraez. At 28 years old, though, and with a market that has not materialized, perhaps Arraez is going to take a short-term deal to hit the open market again a year from now.

If the Rangers are willing to get in the weeds here in negotiations, someone like Arraez could prove to be the perfect free agency target for Texas in terms of price and what he brings to a lineup.

Arraez Could Be Exactly What Rangers Lineup Needs

Jul 5, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Luis Arraez celebrates towards dugout against Texas Rangers at Petco Park. | David Frerker-Imagn Images

The reason why Arraez remains unsigned is not that he can't hit anymore. In fact, the three-time All-Star and former MVP candidate still hit .292 and led the National League in hits with 181 for the San Diego Padres.

It's the fact that hitting the ball is essentially all he can do. Walks aren't there, power is not there, and he is not a strong fielder either.

With that being said, Texas ranked No. 26 in baseball in batting average, and while his .327 on-base percentage relative to the batting average is not impressive, Arraez can absolutely provide this lineup with a massive boost.

As someone who virtually never strikes out, Arraez is a steady presence for the middle of any lineup and adds a level of statistical guarantee to put the ball into play. Strikeouts were not the Rangers biggest problem, but every team in baseball should be looking to cut down on them.

If Texas wants to land itself an offensive player who can single-handedly change the approach of their lineup and not spend a ton to do it, Arraez should be their top target.

