Rangers Make Welcome Lineup Addition at Clean-Up Spot Against Astros

Texas Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said there are no excuses after a no hitter. But are there solutions?

The Rangers will try to start answering that question on Tuesday night when they face the Houston Astros. Schumaker said “it starts with me” when addressing what happens next. That’s a nice thought, but the reality is Schumaker doesn’t hit, field or run. His players do. Everyone that took a swing on Monday night bears some responsibility.

The Rangers should not be shy about changing their lineup though their options are limited. Three members of their opening day lineup are on the injured list right now — Corey Seager, Josh Smith and Wyatt Langford.

While Langford appears to be the closest to returning, the third-year outfielder is going to need at least another week to be ready for a rehab assignment, much less a return to the majors. Outside of a couple of consistent hitters, much of the lineup the scuffling, especially in situations with runners in scoring position and situations where Texas could put up a crooked number.

The biggest question going into Tuesday's game was whether Josh Jung would be able to play? Their top hitter is dealing with a sore left shoulder and has had the past two games off. The Rangers could use his bat in the order. And he’ll be in there on Tuesday.

Texas is now 3-7 in its last 10 games, has lost three of its four games with Houston and is 24-29, five games under .500. The 2.5 game deficit to the Athletics feels like the Grand Canyon right now.

Here is Tuesday’s lineup.

Rangers Lineup on May 25

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

1B Joc Pederson (L)

LF Alejandro Osuna (L)

DH Brandon Nimmo (L)

3B Josh Jung

1B Jake Burger

CF Evan Carter (L)

SS Ezequiel Duran

2B Justin Foscue

C Kyle Higashioka

RHP Jack Leiter

The Rangers don’t have much experience with Alexander. Only five batters on the active roster have faced him. Two have had success in limited rips. Josh Jung has a home run, two RBI and a 1.000 batting average in two at-bats. Brandon Nimmo is 1-for-2 against him, a matchup that happened recently in Houston.

That’s why the Rangers wanted Jung back in the lineup. Aside from the fact that he’s batting .300 for the season he’s been a good matchup against Alexander in limited exposure. Texas will take any edge it can get right now.