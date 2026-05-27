Alejandro Osuna Looks Like He Belongs in Second Stint with Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas — Wyatt Langford has had a front row seat to Texas Rangers outfielder Alejandro Osuna’s second MLB season — unfortunately.

In fact, Langford is the reason that Osuna is back in the Majors.

When he went on the injured list on April 22 with a right forearm strain, Osuna was the move to give Texas coverage in the outfield. Osuna can play all three outfield positions. But while Langford has been on the IL, left field has primarily belonged to the Mexico native.

Langford has enjoyed what he’s seen.

“He looks like he belongs here,” Langford said on Monday. “He’s comfortable at this level and he knows he can compete.”

Alejandro Osuna’s Second Go-Around

Texas Rangers left fielder Alejandro Osuna. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Osuna made waves with the Rangers in spring training last year and Texas waited until the final week of spring training to option him back to the minor leagues. He wasn’t on the 40-man roster at that time, but that was how close he was to getting there.

The Rangers eventually needed him due to injuries and after a sharp start his bat slowed down. He played in 63 games and slashed .212/.313/.278 with two home runs and 15 RBI. Still, he drew raves from those in the organization, including former manager Bruce Bochy, for his plate approach and defense.

This spring training he was a known quantity and, yet, less likely to make the Majors than he was a season ago. He played for Team Mexico at the World Baseball Classic, taking him out of spring training for a couple of weeks. Plus, Texas had a healthy Evan Carter from the start along with new outfielder Brandon Nimmo. Sam Haggerty’s terrific camp essentially blocked Osuna from the opening-day roster.

That is, until Langford got hurt. Since he arrived, he’s been one of the offense’s most consistent producers. In 28 games going into Tuesday’s game with Houston, he was slashing .292/.425/.323 with seven RBI. He’s not a home run hitter, but he’s growing into a batter who can consistently hit for average.

While he’s been a match-up against right-handers, he has two notable slashes, one of which Langford pointed out. He’s 2-for-7 against left-handers and he’s .400 with runners in scoring positions.

“He’s been crushing the ball, and he’s been good against lefties,” Langford said.

Good enough to stick around once Langford is ready to return? He just might be good enough.