Rangers Made Decision on Brandon Nimmo's Status for Diamondbacks Showdown

It was quite a Tuesday night for the Texas Rangers as the entire team was firing on all cylinders to say the least, as the ballclub has caught fire as of late.

The pitching was masterful, led by the eight-inning performance put on by starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore, who left the mound with three measly hits, one earned run, complemented by five strikeouts. The offense was there to back him up.

In the 7-4 victory, to split the series there were a pair of players with three hits on the day, one of whom was Brandon Nimmo, who went 3-for-4, including a triple, which eventually led him to score, but his night was cut short after he was forced out of the game in the bottom of the sixth.

Brandon Nimmo briefly remained in the game after this play, but was eventually pinch-run for by Sam Haggerty. pic.twitter.com/Pg2lIHP26u — Michael Bier (@MichaelJBier) May 13, 2026

A game he desperately wanted to stay in, and tried to.

Unfortunately, Nimmo was trying to run through the first base bag, but awkwardly ran through the foot of Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas. The replay was brutal to watch, but he would not come out of the game.

After the next out, he was forced to the dugout when a pinch-runner came in, which was ultimately for the best. Especially since he was given the go-ahead from the training staff to play in Game 3 against Arizona.

Not only is he just good to play tonight, which is shocking, but Nimmo is getting the start out in right field, so he is handling that rolled ankle quite well, but it sure can't feel good.

Wednesday's Starting Line-Up

Rangers right fielder Brandon Nimmo (24) catches for a fly out against Detroit Tigers during the second inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Friday, May 1, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

DH- Joc Pederson

RF- Brandon Nimmo

SS- Corey Seager

3B- Josh Jung

CF- Evan Carter

2B- Ezequiel Duran

LF- Alejandro Osuna

1B- Jake Burger

C- Danny Jansen

So, not only is Nimmo starting, but he is also being counted on to still bat second in the lineup, and after the offense let the pitching staff down in the series opener, they definitely need him not to play like he's in pain.

The Diamondbacks took away a masterpiece from the bullpen game on Monday as they were shut out on their home field. That cannot happen in those situations; that has to be a game that is a W for the Rangers.

At first thought, yes, the Rangers are still under .500. However, so is most of the American League, and all of the AL West. So, each game definitely matters, and if there is a time to make a push, it is now.