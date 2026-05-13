Brandon Nimmo Suffers Sprained Ankle, Rangers Monitoring Status

For the second time in two weeks, Brandon Nimmo is a player whose status bears monitoring.

The Texas Rangers outfielder left Tuesday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks after he suffered what manager Skip Schumaker called a sprained ankle after the game. He told reporters, including MLB.com, that Nimmo had already had scans and they were clean. Entering Wednesday’s game, the right fielder is day-to-day.

With an off day coming on Thursday before the start of a nine-game road trip, the Rangers could decide to hold Nimmo out of the Diamondbacks finale and give him two days of rest before the start of the Houston series.

Brandon Nimmo’s Latest Injury

Lengthy delay for **everything** that just happened at first base on this Brandon Nimmo single. He staying in the game for now. pic.twitter.com/SEGL2GbJAm — kennedi landry (@kennlandry) May 13, 2026

Nimmo was legging out a ground ball to first base in the sixth inning. His left foot appeared to come down awkwardly on the bag and he hopped down the first base line to keep weight off of the ankle. He momentarily stayed in the game before Texas decided to bring in Sam Haggerty as a pinch runner.

It was a premature end to a great game for Nimmo, as he went 3-for-4 with a run scored. That boosted his season average to .288.

Nimmo suffered his first injury two weeks ago against the New York Yankees on April 29. He left that game with right hamstring tightness. Texas had an off day for travel the following day and started a series with Detroit on May 1. Nimmo played in the opener but left in the fourth inning as the hamstring flared up. With temperatures in the 40s in Detroit that weekend, the Rangers didn’t play him in Saturday’s game either.

When temperatures warmed up on Sunday, Texas started Nimmo but put him at designated hitter. He remained the DH for a few games until he returned to the field.

The Rangers have options in right field if Nimmo is held out of Wednesday's game. In Detroit, Texas started Ezequiel Duran in right field in the Saturday game. But, Duran is playing second base regularly with Josh Smith out of the lineup due to injury.

Texas will most likely use either Alejandro Osuna or Sam Haggerty in right field if Nimmo doesn't play. Texas could also use Andrew McCutchen in right field, depending on the matchup with Ryne Nelson, who will start for Arizona in the finale.

If Nimmo needs an injured list stint, the Rangers can wait three days before putting him on the 10-day IL and still back-date it to Tuesday’s injury.