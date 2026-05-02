Rangers Reliever Chris Martin Taking Next Step Toward Return from Injury

DETROIT — While the Texas Rangers await word on outfielder Wyatt Langford, one of their injured relievers is taking another step in his injury recovery.

Right-hander Chris Martin is with the team at Comerica Park for this weekend’s series with the Detroit Tigers and will start throwing sides, according to manager Skip Schumaker. It’s the next step in his recovery from a right shoulder impingement that put him on the 15-day injured list on April 15.

“He’s definitely ahead of where he was just a couple of days ago,” Schumaker said. “It’s been really good for him on the rehab side the last couple of days.”

Chris Martin’s Road Back to the Bullpen

Texas Rangers relief pitcher Chris Martin. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Schumaker said that the next step in his progression will be to throw to live hitters. There’s no timetable on that. He could throw more sides or even a full bullpen before he gets to live hitters. But the first-year Rangers manager did make it clear that Martin will have to go to an affiliate to get in a rehab assignment before returning.

Martin was 1-1 with a 7.11 ERA in nine games before the injury. He lost his only save opportunity. He admitted to location issues before the injury. Texas re-signed him to a one-year deal in the offseason after he went 2-6 with a 2.98 ERA in 49 games in 2025. He has two saves in five chances with 13 holds. He missed part of the season with a calf injury that required to injured list stints.

Carter Baumler and Robert Garcia Updates

Texas Rangers pitcher Carter Baumler. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Carter Baumler has pitched in three minor league games since he started his rehab assignment last week and has a 3.00 ERA with a hold. He has struck out two and walked one in three innings. He was placed on the 15-day IL on April 5 with a right intercostal strain. He has not pitched in back-to-back games yet, something Schumaker said on Friday needs to happen before he can be recalled.

He said the rookie is making progress but is still inconsistent.

“He had a really good [outing] where he had a 97 mph fastball with a really good slider and a good change-up,” he said. “And then there was another one where he had a lot of walks and he was behind in the count. It’s still a timing thing and he’s still building up.”

Baumler had a 3.18 ERA in four Major League games before the injury.

Robert Garcia, who has been on the IL since April 23 with left shoulder inflammation, is “further behind” Martin, according to Schumaker.

Garcia was 0-1 with a 3.38 ERA in nine games before the injury. He had two holds and lost his only save opportunity. He and Martin were supposed to be the team’s co-closers but neither has recorded a save.