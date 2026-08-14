Where Rangers New Draft Picks Fit into Updated Top 30 Prospect Rankings

Texas Rangers had a solid draft in July and on Thursday MLB Pipeline gave the organization a report card of sorts.

The site updated its Top 100 and Top 30 prospect rankings for each organization. Their updates included where they felt each team's new draft picks fit into their pipeline. There was no change at the top. MLB pipeline had shortstop Sebastian Walcott as Texas’ No. 1 prospect and ranked him No. 9 overall.

Walcott is playing like a Top 10 prospect at Double-A Frisco even though he's only been back for a few weeks after having UCL surgery in February.

What was interesting was to see how their talent evaluators saw where first-round pick Gio Rojas fit into the equation. Where was he ranked? Perhaps higher than some expected.

Rangers Draft Picks in New Top 30

"It's all been so surreal... it's always been my dream since I was four years old." - Gio Rojas, Rangers 1st Round Draft Pick joins @LauraStickells! pic.twitter.com/fXeGyIubpP — Rangers Sports Network (@RangersSNtv) July 22, 2026

Rojas came in at No. 3 in MLB Pipeline’s new Top 30. The only other prospect ranked ahead of him was right-handed pitcher Caden Scarborough, who has been the organization's No. 2 prospect all season. Rojas also crashed the Top 100 at No. 97, giving Texas three Top 100 prospects.

Texas selected Rojas No. 16 overall and signed him for $4.6 million. Texas needed more left-handed pitching in its pipeline and he’s already 19 years old. He went 11-1 with a 0.58 ERA, 124 strikeouts and 17 walks in his senior year at Stoneman Douglas (Fla.) High School as they won a state title, the program’s sixth straight.

He’s played internationally and has played alongside Rangers manager Skip Schumaker’s son, Brody, who is expected to play for TCU next season.

He wasn't the only Rangers draft pick to slip into their top ten. Connor Comeau, the infielder the Rangers selected in the second round out of Austin, Texas was ranked No. 7 by MLB pipeline. He played at Anderson High School where he batted .512 with 28 RBI and 19 extra-base hits as senior.

MLB Pipeline even made a room for pitcher Brody Bumila, the third-round pick who needs Tommy John surgery and likely won't pitch until next season. He played at Bishop Feehan H.S. in Attleboro, Mass., and a senior he went 6-0 with a 1.10 ERA and 106 strikeouts. He was ranked No. 11.

The ranking suggests the Rangers did a good job of finding high-quality talent early in the draft that should boost their pipeline at both starting pitcher and infield. It could also be indicative of how quickly the three could get through the minor league system and make a difference at the Major League level. But the Rangers will have to wait a while to see if that's the case.