Rangers Top Prospect Sebastian Walcott Stars Again in Return from Injury

It was a blink-and-you'll-miss-it transaction on Wednesday as the Texas Rangers activated their top prospect Sebastian Walcott from the seven-day injured list at Double-A Frisco.

Walcott was on the injured list for 10 days due to a concussion he suffered when he was hit in the helmet by a baseball on a throwback to first base. It only delayed the incredible run he's put together for the RoughRiders since he returned to action at the All-Star break.

On Wednesday, the Rangers had him back at the top of the order, at designated hitter and he picked up right where he left off.

Sebastian Walcott Rakes in Return

Max Wagner drives in Sebastian Walcott to get the Riders on the board in the 6th!



B6 | SA 3, FRI 1 pic.twitter.com/L8YLsR0jHv — Frisco RoughRiders (@RidersBaseball) August 13, 2026

Frisco hosted San Antonio on Wednesday and Walcott went right to work as he finished the game 2-for-4 with three runs scored and a walk.

He recorded outs in his first two at-bats as he popped out in the first inning and then grounded out in the fourth inning. Walcott then got back to doing what he was doing before he suffered the injury.

In the sixth inning he doubled and later scored when Max Wagner singled him home. In the eighth inning he singled, advanced to third on a single by Frainyer Chavez and then scored on Wagner’s fielder’s choice groundout. In the ninth, after Frisco tied the game, Walcott drew a walk off former Rangers closer Jose Leclerc, who is pitching for the San Diego Padres’ Double-A affiliate. Wagner followed two batters late with a game-winning grand slam.

Entering the game he was slashing .308/.357/.577 at Frisco with three home runs and nine RBI.

Walcott has been the organization's No. 1 prospect per MLB Pipeline for the last two seasons. Walcott is a shortstop, but he is playing designated hitter for now has he continues his rehab from elbow surgery in February.

He suffered an injury to his right UCL, an injury that can require Tommy John surgery. He didn’t require a full reconstruction and Rangers team surgeon Dr. Keith Meister performed an internal brace procedure, which accelerated his recovery. Walcott isn't ready to play in the field yet, but several Major League position players have had similar procedures and returned to hit well before they were able to throw, including Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper and the Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani.

Walcott won’t play in the field until the rehab on his throwing arm is complete. There is no timetable for that. But by putting Walcott at designated hitter, it allows the 20-year-old Bahamas native to focus by accelerating his development at the plate. Clearly a concussion couldn’t slow him down.

Texas is highly unlikely to call Walcott up to the majors this season but a promotion to Triple-A. Round Rock isn’t out of the question if he continues to hit like this.