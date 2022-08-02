Skip to main content

Hickory Infielder Wins South Atlantic League Honor

The long-time Rangers farmhand is in the midst of his best professional season since joining the organization in 2015.

Hickory Crawdads infielder Cristian Inoa was named the South Atlantic League Player of the Week for July 25-31, the Texas Rangers announced on Monday.

Inoa, 22, went 12-for-20 (.600) with three home runs and six RBI in five games for Hickory, the Rangers’ High Class-A affiliate last week.

Inoa is experiencing a career season for his professional career, when it comes to his batting slash numbers — .304/.369/.476/.845. He has nine home runs and 45 RBI this season, putting him close to his single-season career highs of 11 home runs and 58 RBI, which were set last year at Low Class-A Down East.

The Rangers signed the Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic product on July 4, 2015, and assigned him to the Dominican Summer League Rangers in 2016, where he batted .282/.384/.403/.787 with three home runs and 21 RBI.

In 2017, he spent the full season with the Rangers Short Class-A team in Spokane, where he batted .213/.263/.329/.592 with four home runs and 31 RBI.

He played for four different teams in 2018 — Spokane, Hickory, Frisco and Round Rock — and he played the bulk of the season with Spokane. Overall he batted .228/.326/.306/.632 with two home runs and 14 RBI.

He returned in Spokane in 2019 and hit .199/.283/.291/.574 with two home runs and 19 RBI before the 2020 season was wiped out by COVID-19.

He returned to Down East for 2021 and earned a promotion to Hickory for this season after batting .292/.353/.469/.822.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

