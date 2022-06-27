Rangers No. 1 Prospect Has Issues Walking

Jack Leiter continued a concerning trend in his third start of at least four innings at Double-A Frisco

Jack Leiter, the Texas Rangers’ No. 1 prospect, continues to find ways to be successful during his stint with Double-A Frisco.

Leiter pitched earlier this week against the Arkansas Travelers, and went four innings, giving up just two hits and two runs, but he walked five and struck out four. The walks are a trend that Leiter is trying to manage. The starts was his third straight in which he threw at least four innings but walked at least three hitters.

Leiter, who is MLB.com’s No. 15 overall prospect, received a no-decision for his effort.

In his previous start against Double-A Midland, Leiter also only gave up two hits. But he also gave up five runs, only one of which was earned. He walked four and struck out six while taking the loss.

Leiter will probably make one more start in June, which would wrap up his third month of professional baseball. Right now, Leiter is 0-2 in four starts with a 6.43 ERA, 16 strikeouts and 13 walks.

Entering June, Leiter was on an upturn. Against Wichita on May 31, he struck out seven, didn’t give up a run and allowed four hits. He threw 93 pitches before he left the game in the seventh inning. That was his last victory.

The start before that, on May 26 against San Antonio, he gave up three hits in five innings, while walking one and striking out five.

There have been natural ups and downs to Leiter’s first professional season. In two starts on May 14 and 20, he gave up a total of 13 runs and 13 hits in starts in which he took the loss.

For May, Leiter went 2-2 with a 6.14 ERA, giving up just six walks but striking out 25.

From a numbers standpoint, Leiter’s best overall month was April, during which he went 0-2 with a 2.84 ERA, giving up 10 runs (four earned) and striking out 19. He also walked nine.

Leiter has now made 13 starts this season and has a 2-6 record in 48 2/3rd innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts and 28 walks. He has a 5.36 earned run average.

