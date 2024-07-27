Texas Rangers Top Pitching Prospect Kumar Rocker Looks Very Good In Double-A Debut For Frisco
FRISCO — The Texas Rangers top pitching prospect was back on the mound in a minor league game for the first time in more than a year.
Right-hander Kumar Rocker looked every bit of the part Friday night with Double-A Frisco at Riders Field.
He struck out four, topping out at 99 mph and displaying a devastating slider to record four strikeouts over three scoreless innings. He allowed one single to the Los Angeles Dodgers' top prospect Dalton Rushing. Rocker threw 37 pitches, including 26 strikes, and added to his pitch count with a brief session in the bullpen when he left the game after three innings. He retired five of the last six batters he faced on three or fewer pitches.
"It was good. I enjoyed the stadium here, I enjoyed the fans," Rocker said. "It was fun being out there again."
It's Rocker's first appearance in Frisco. The 2022 No. 3 overall draft pick made his professional debut last spring with High-A Hickory and had a 3.86 ERA before needing Tommy John surgery in May.
Rocker, 24, ramped up during his recovery with three games in the Arizona Complex League earlier this month.
"Just coming back from TJ, I'm just trusting what they've got set up for me and just putting my best work out there on the mound that I have," he said.
Rocker is likely to make a few more appearances for Frisco before moving up to Triple-A Round Rock. He said the club is evaluating his progress on a game by game basis.
"They're going game by game and they're going to let me know as soon as they can," he said.
