Texas Rangers Superstar Pitching Prospect Falters in Spring Debut
Kumar Rocker made his spring debut on Tuesday afternoon for the Texas Rangers in a Cactus League matchup against the Kansas City Royals at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, Ariz.
The Rangers have a crowded pitching rotation, but Rocker is one of their most highly regarded prospects. He was drafted in the Top 10 in both the 2022 and 2023 MLB drafts, and he is ranked third in the Rangers’ organization and 35th overall according to MLB.com. These factors have set high expectations for him.
Currently, five pitchers are competing for what are likely three spots in the rotation. Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi are considered locks for rotation. Jon Gray and Cody Bradford have already made solid impressions in their spring debuts. Veteran Tyler Mahle and Rocker's fellow prospect Jack Leiter also in contention.
Therefore, Rocker needs to perform well to demonstrate that he is ready for an opening-day starting spot.
In his appearance, Rocker pitched one inning, allowing four earned runs on four hits while striking out one and not issuing any walks. He threw a total of 22 pitches, which included 10 four-seam fastballs, six curveballs, four sinkers, one changeup, and one cutter.
Rocker threw smoothly and displayed the expected velocity. His four-seamer and sinker were clocked in the 95-97 mph range, and he topped out at 97.9 mph.
Notably, three of the four hits he allowed had exit velocities exceeding 100 mph. The hits included a 104.4 mph single from Kansas City designated hitter Bobby Witt Jr. off of a high cutter, a 107.1 mph double from first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino on an 0-1 four-seamer and a double by right fielder Nick Pratto at 106.2 mph off another four-seam fastball.
Rocker utilized his entire pitch mix, indicating that he was not focusing on a specific pitch. However, his command and pitch location were not sharp, and his four-seam fastball showed little movement.
These factors provide valuable insights for a young pitcher to analyze and improve upon for his next outing. While this was only his first appearance of the spring and it is still February, Rocker will need to outperform other candidates to earn a spot in the opening day rotation.
There is no immediate need for drastic changes. Instead, Rocker should focus on simple adjustments to enhance his pitch location and command, particularly with his off-speed pitches, to effectively challenge both left- and right-handed hitters who sitting on his four-seam fastball.
Rocker’s next opportunity will likely come this weekend. Showing progress will be key, rather than simply striving for domination. The Rangers will need Rocker at some point, and he must continue to develop in line with his reputation.