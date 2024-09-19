Texas Rangers Rookie Kumar Rocker Struggles With Command, Velocity Down In First Home Start
ARLINGTON — Kumar Rocker struggled with his command and his velocity was down a tick or two in his home debut at Globe Life Field on Thursday afternoon.
The Texas Rangers right-hander, who made his MLB debut a week ago in Seattle, only lasted three innings because of a pitch count. He threw 71 pitches, including 41 strikes which was right under the 75-pitch threshold the club had on him. Rocker struggled with his command, and allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and four walks, while striking out five.
He walked a batter in each of his three innings, including the leadoff batter in the second and third. He also a hit a batter.
In the first, he allowed a single and a walk before he struck out Davis Schneider on three pitches, including an 85.2 mph slider swinging to end the inning.
In the second, Rocker put the first two batters on with a five-pitch walk and a hit-by-pitch on a 1-2 sinker. He struck out Joey Loperfido on three pitches, including Strike 3 on an 85 mph slider for the first out. He again got ahead of the next batter 0-1 before throwing four consecutive balls to load the bases with one out. Nathan Lukes scored a run with a sacrifice fly to left before Rocker struck out Ernie Clement on a check swing on a 95 mph sinker up and in.
Rocker again walked the leadoff batter in the third as his pitch count reached 60, which is about where manager Bruce Bochy said he would be cut off. With two on, Rocker got Schneider swinging on a 95.6 mph fastball up out of the zone and a flyout to center before Ezequiel Duran's fielding error allowed a run to score. With runners on second and third and two outs, Rocker struck out Loperfido on three pitches, including looking on an 83.4 mph slider on the outside edge.
Rocker allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits, four walks, and he struck out five in three innings. He threw 71 pitches, including 41 strikes. He left the game trailing 2-0.
Rocker had Tommy John surgery in May 2023 after being the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.
