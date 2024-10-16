Rays' Tropicana Field Won't Be Ready for 2025 Opening Day Due to Hurricane Milton
Hurricane Milton left a path of destruction in its wake across Florida. Among the areas impacted by the Category 3 hurricane was Tropicana Field, the home of the Tampa Bay Rays.
According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, the damage to the stadium is still being assessed, though it's been made clear that the Rays won't be able to play at the stadium on Opening Day in 2025, which is scheduled for March 27.
Among the areas of the stadium most impacted by the storm was the roof, which was massively disfigured by Hurricane Milton, as well as some of the team offices, which Topkin indicated sustained "extensive" damage.
Topkin reports that it's not immediately clear where the team will play at the start of next year, nor how long they'll be displaced as the stadium undergoes repairs. It's possible they'll play at a nearby minor league stadium, though they'd likely need to play in a stadium that has a roof, something most minor league parks lack.
It seems, as more information about the condition of Tropicana Field is discovered, that the Rays have another potential obstacle to overcome before the start of next season, which figure to have significant impacts on the upcoming campaign.