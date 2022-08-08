AL Playoff Picture (Aug. 7): Yankees Open Door After Falling to Cardinals For 5th Straight Loss

The New York media handed the American League East title and the top seed in the AL playoffs to the Yankees way back in early June, but after losing their fifth straight game on Sunday, it might be time to reconsider.

Do we have a race on our hands? Or several races?

“We’re definitely going through it right now and frustrated with how we’ve played,” Yankees infielder D.J. LeMahieu said. “When we get a good pitching game, we don’t hit, and vice versa.”

The Yankees were swept by the St. Louis Cardinals over the weekend, and had lost twice to the Seattle Mariners before that. They were a heavy World Series favorite the first three months of the season, but they've looked very human lately.

New York Yankees first baseman DJ LeMahieu (26) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the ninth inning at Busch Stadium. (Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports)

On July 8, the Yankees were 61-23 and on a pace to win 118 games, which would break a major-league record. Seattle won 116 games in 2001. But they've struggled since then, going just 9-16.

The Yankees, who are 70-39 now, were the first team in baseball to get to 70 wins, doing that last Monday. They haven't won since. And now it's the Los Angeles Dodgers who are the first to 75 wins after winning eight in a milestone. It's the first milestone the Yankees didn't get to first, and now the Dodgers — and not the Yankees — are World Series.

The Yankees also have given up just about all of their lead for the top spot in the AL race, and the home-field advantage that comes along with it. Houston is 70-40, just a half-game back.

And don't look now, but the Toronto Blue Jays are now just 9.5 games back in the AL East. It's the first time since mid-June that New York hasn't had a double-digit lead in the division.

Are the Yankees just another team right now? The Dodgers are five games up on them now, and Houston and the New York Mets have reached 70 wins now, too. We'll learn more now this week as the Yankees hit the road for three-game series with Seattle and the Boston Red Sox.

Here are Sunday's summaries for teams in the AL playoff picture, along with Monday's schedule and the current playoff pairings if the postseason started today.

Sunday's summaries

CARDINALS 12, YANKEES 9: Frankie Montas got knocked around in his first start for the New York Yankees in the Cardinals' 12-9 win. Montas, acquired from Oakland prior to the trade deadline, lasted just three innings and gave up six runs. New York tied the game back up in the top of the fifth, but the Cardinals scored three times in the bottom of the inning, and scored three more times in the eighth. For the complete game story, CLICK HERE

Chicago White Sox designated hitter Jose Abreu (79) rounds third base past third base coach Joe McEwing (99) during the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

Monday's schedule for AL playoff contenders

Toronto Blue Jays (Yusei Kikuchi 4-5 4.86 ERA) at Baltimore Orioles (Jordan Lyles 8-8, 4.86 ERA), 7:05 p.m. ET

(Yusei Kikuchi 4-5 4.86 ERA) at (Jordan Lyles 8-8, 4.86 ERA), 7:05 p.m. ET New York Yankees (Jonathan Taillon 10-2, 2.96 ERA) at Seattle Mariners (Logan Gilbert 10-4, 3.09 ERA) 10:10 p.m. ET

Tuesday's schedule for AL playoff contenders

Chicago White Sox (Lance Lynn 2-4, 5.86 ERA) at Kansas City Royals (Brady Singer 4-4, 3.67 ERA), Game 1, 4:10 p.m. ET.

(Lance Lynn 2-4, 5.86 ERA) at (Brady Singer 4-4, 3.67 ERA), Game 1, 4:10 p.m. ET. Toronto Blue Jays (Alek Manoah 12-5 2.45 ERA) at Baltimore Orioles (Kyle Bradish 1-4, 6.55 ERA), 7:05 p.m. ET

(Alek Manoah 12-5 2.45 ERA) at (Kyle Bradish 1-4, 6.55 ERA), 7:05 p.m. ET Atlanta Braves (Charlie Morton 5-5, 4.09 ERA) at Boston Red Sox (Rich Hill 4-5, 4.52 ERA), 7:10 p.m. ET. TV: TBS

(Charlie Morton 5-5, 4.09 ERA) at (Rich Hill 4-5, 4.52 ERA), 7:10 p.m. ET. TV: TBS Cleveland Guardians (Shane Bieber 6-6, 3.39 ERA) at Detroit Tigers (Tyler Alexander 2-5, 4.04 ERA), 7:10 p.m. ET

(Shane Bieber 6-6, 3.39 ERA) at (Tyler Alexander 2-5, 4.04 ERA), 7:10 p.m. ET Chicago White Sox (Starter TBA) at Kansas City Royals (Starter TBA), Game 2, 7:40 p.m. ET.

(Starter TBA) at (Starter TBA), Game 2, 7:40 p.m. ET. Tampa Bay Rays (Starter TBA) at Milwaukee Brewers (Brandon Woodruff 9-3, 3.49 ERA), 8:10 p.m. ET

(Starter TBA) at (Brandon Woodruff 9-3, 3.49 ERA), 8:10 p.m. ET Texas Rangers (Martin Perez 9-2. 2.47 ERA) at Houston Astros (Jose Urquidy 10-4, 3.62 ERA), 8:10 p.m. ET

(Martin Perez 9-2. 2.47 ERA) at (Jose Urquidy 10-4, 3.62 ERA), 8:10 p.m. ET Minnesota Twins (Joe Ryan 8-4, 3.67 ERA) at Los Angeles Dodgers (Julio Urias 11-6, 2.57 ERA), 10:10 p.m. ET

(Joe Ryan 8-4, 3.67 ERA) at (Julio Urias 11-6, 2.57 ERA), 10:10 p.m. ET New York Yankees (Gerrit Cole 9-4, 3.56 ERA) at Seattle Mariners (Luis Castillo 5-4, 2.95 ERA) 10:10 p.m. ET

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) reacts during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium last week. He'll face the Mariners again on Tuesday night in Seattle. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

If the playoffs started today ...

No. 1 seed — The New York Yankees (70-39, AL East leader, would get first-round bye) lead Houston by a half-game, and are 9.5 games ahead of Toronto in the AL East race.

— The (70-39, AL East leader, would get first-round bye) lead Houston by a half-game, and are 9.5 games ahead of Toronto in the AL East race. No. 2 seed — The Houston Astros (70-40, AL West leader, would get first-round bye) lead Minnesota by 12 games for the first-round bye and are 11 games ahead of the Seattle Mariners in the AL West.

— The (70-40, AL West leader, would get first-round bye) lead Minnesota by 12 games for the first-round bye and are 11 games ahead of the Seattle Mariners in the AL West. No. 3 seed — The Minnesota Twins (57-51, AL Central leader, would host No. 6 seed in best-of-three first-round series) have a one-game lead over Cleveland and a two-game lead over Chicago in the AL Central race.

— The (57-51, AL Central leader, would host No. 6 seed in best-of-three first-round series) have a one-game lead over Cleveland and a two-game lead over Chicago in the AL Central race. No. 4 seed — The Toronto Blue Jays (60-48, wild-card leader, would host No. 5 seed in a best-of-three first-round series) lead the wild-card chase by two games.

— The (60-48, wild-card leader, would host No. 5 seed in a best-of-three first-round series) lead the wild-card chase by two games. No. 5 seed — The Seattle Mariners (59-51, second wild-card team, would play at No. 4 seed Toronto in a best-of-three first-round series). They are percentage points ahead of the Tampa Bay for the No. 5 spot.

— The (59-51, second wild-card team, would play at No. 4 seed Toronto in a best-of-three first-round series). They are percentage points ahead of the Tampa Bay for the No. 5 spot. No. 6 seed — The Tampa Bay Rays (58-50, third wild-card team, would play at No. 3 seed Minnesota in a best-of-three first-round series). They are two games ahead of Cleveland for the final playoff spot.

Outside looking in

Baltimore Orioles: The Orioles are 56-52, and are two games behind Tampa Bay for the final wild-card spot, and tied with Cleveland. The Orioles play Tampa Bay in a three-game series this weekend in St. Petersburg.

The Orioles are 56-52, and are two games behind Tampa Bay for the final wild-card spot, and tied with Cleveland. The Orioles play Tampa Bay in a three-game series this weekend in St. Petersburg. Cleveland Guardians: The Guardians are 56-52, and are two games behind Tampa Bay for final wild-card spot.

The Guardians are 56-52, and are two games behind Tampa Bay for final wild-card spot. Chicago White Sox: The White Sox are 55-53, and are three games behind Tampa Bay for the final wild-card spot.

The White Sox are 55-53, and are three games behind Tampa Bay for the final wild-card spot. Boston Red Sox: The Red Sox are 54-56, and are five games behind Tampa Bay for the final wild-card spot.

Too far back