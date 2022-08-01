AL Playoff Roundup (July 31): Yankees Blow Lead Late, Fall to Royals on Perez Homer

Clay Holmes has been very good at the back end of the New York Yankees bullpen this season, but he got roughed up in a big way on Sunday, giving up a three-run homer to Kansas City catcher Salvador Perez in the ninth inning, giving the Royals at 8-6 victory.

It was the first homer that Holmes had allowed all season, through 181 batters. The comeback was also very rare — for both teams. Before Sunday, the Yankees were 55-1 when leading after eight innings and the Royals were 1-55 when trailing after eight.

“Every win is important,” Holmes said. “It’s not a good feeling, especially when you blow the game there at the end. I’m going to make sure it doesn’t happen again, especially the same way.”

Here are Sunday's summaries, a look at Monday's schedule and a breakdown of what the AL playoff pairings would look like if the postseason started today.

Sunday's summaries

ROYALS 8, YANKEES 6: Kansas City catcher Salvador Perez hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning off of All-Star closer Clay Holmes to give the the Royals a stunning 8-6 winning, avoiding a sweep. It was the first home run that Holmes has allowed all year through 181 batters.

Monday's playoff contender schedule

Seattle Mariners (Marco Gonzales 6-10, 3.66 ERA) at New York Yankees (Domingo German 0-1, 8.22 ERA), 7:05 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN-Plus)

(Marco Gonzales 6-10, 3.66 ERA) at (Domingo German 0-1, 8.22 ERA), 7:05 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN-Plus) Arizona Diamondbacks (Zach Davies 2-4, 3.94) at Cleveland Guardians (Cal Quantrill 7-5, 3.97), 7:10 pm. ET

(Zach Davies 2-4, 3.94) at (Cal Quantrill 7-5, 3.97), 7:10 pm. ET Detroit Tigers (Tarik Skubal 7-8, 3.67) at Minnesota Twins (TBA), 7:40 p.m. ET

(Tarik Skubal 7-8, 3.67) at (TBA), 7:40 p.m. ET Boston Red Sox (Nathan Eovaldi 4-3, 4.43 ERA) at Houston Astros (Luis Garcia 8-6, 3.81 ERA), 8 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN)

(Nathan Eovaldi 4-3, 4.43 ERA) at (Luis Garcia 8-6, 3.81 ERA), 8 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN) Baltimore Orioles (Spenser Watkins 3-1, 4.03 ERA) at Texas Rangers (Jon Gray 7-5, 3.62), 8:05 p.m. ET

(Spenser Watkins 3-1, 4.03 ERA) at (Jon Gray 7-5, 3.62), 8:05 p.m. ET Kansas City Royals (Brad Keller 5-11, 4.18 ERA) at Chicago White Sox (Michael Kopech 4-6, 3.16 ERA), 8:10 p.m. ET

(Brad Keller 5-11, 4.18 ERA) at (Michael Kopech 4-6, 3.16 ERA), 8:10 p.m. ET Note: The Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays are off on Monday, but they start a two-game series in St. Petersburg on Tuesday night.

If the playoffs started today ...

No. 1 seed — The New York Yankees (69-34, AL East leader, would get first-round bye) lead Houston by two games for the top seed, and are 11.5 games ahead of Toronto in the AL East race.

— The (69-34, AL East leader, would get first-round bye) lead Houston by two games for the top seed, and are 11.5 games ahead of Toronto in the AL East race. No. 2 seed — The Houston Astros (67-36, AL West leader, would get first-round bye) lead Minnesota by 13 games for the first-round bye and are 12 games ahead of the Seattle Mariners in the AL West.

— The (67-36, AL West leader, would get first-round bye) lead Minnesota by 13 games for the first-round bye and are 12 games ahead of the Seattle Mariners in the AL West. No. 3 seed — The Minnesota Twins (53-48, AL Central leader, would host No. 6 seed in best-of-three first-round series) have a one-game lead over Cleveland and a two-game lead over Chicago in the AL Central race.

— The (53-48, AL Central leader, would host No. 6 seed in best-of-three first-round series) have a one-game lead over Cleveland and a two-game lead over Chicago in the AL Central race. No. 4 seed — The Toronto Blue Jays (57-45, wild-card leader, would host No. 5 seed in a best-of-three first-round series) lead the wild-card chase by 2.5 games.

— The (57-45, wild-card leader, would host No. 5 seed in a best-of-three first-round series) lead the wild-card chase by 2.5 games. No. 5 seed — The Seattle Mariners (55-48, second wild-card team, would play at No. 4 seed Toronto in a best-of-three first-round series). They are a half-game ahead of the Tampa Bay for the No. 5 spot.

— The (55-48, second wild-card team, would play at No. 4 seed Toronto in a best-of-three first-round series). They are a half-game ahead of the Tampa Bay for the No. 5 spot. No. 6 seed — The Tampa Bay Rays (54-48, third wild-card team, would play at No. 3 seed Minnesota in a best-of-three first-round series). They are just 1.5 games ahead of Cleveland for the final playoff spot.

Outside looking in

Cleveland Guardians: The Guardians are 52-49, and are 1.5 games behind Tampa Bay for final wild-card spot, picking up a game in the standings after winning two of three games in St. Petersburg over the weekend.

The Guardians are 52-49, and are 1.5 games behind Tampa Bay for final wild-card spot, picking up a game in the standings after winning two of three games in St. Petersburg over the weekend. Chicago White Sox: The White Sox are 51-50, and are 2.5 games behind Tampa Bay for the final wild-card spot.

The White Sox are 51-50, and are 2.5 games behind Tampa Bay for the final wild-card spot. Baltimore Orioles: The Orioles are 51-51, and are three games behind Tampa Bay for the final wild-card spot.

The Orioles are 51-51, and are three games behind Tampa Bay for the final wild-card spot. Boston Red Sox: The Red Sox are 51-52, and are 3.5 games behind Tampa Bay for the final wild-card spot.

Too far back