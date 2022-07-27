Another Bullpen Implosion, This Time From Colin Poche, Costs Rays In Loss to Orioles

BALTIMORE, Md. — The Tampa Bay Rays needed a big night from Shane McClanahan, and they got it from their ace.

And, it turned out, it didn't matter.

Once again, the usually reliable Tampa Bay bullpen failed to get the job done. Colin Poche, who's been very good all year, allowed three runs in the eighth inning and the Baltimore Orioles stole a game from the Rays, winning 5-3 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards and handing the Rays their fourth straight loss.

Poche, who came into the game with a 2.27 ERA, 11 holds and six saves, gave up a single to catcher Adley Rutschman and then a two-run homer to Ramón Urías to give Baltimore a 4-3 lead. And after he gave up a double and a walk, he was pulled for Shawn Armstrong. He allowed a sacrifice fly, with the run charged to Poche.

The Rays' bullpen gave up late runs in tie games both Saturday and Sunday in Kansas City, too, so it's become a real area of concern during this streak

It was frustrating, too, because McClanahan was cruising. He pitched seven innings and had retired the last 10 batters he faces, allowing only two hits, both solo home runs to Cedric Mullins on his first pitch of the game and Anthony Santandar in the fourth.

It was McClanahan's first regular season start since July 13, and he pitched one inning last Tuesday when he started the All-Star game for the American League. But he also had thrown only 81 pitches on Tuesday night when Rays manager Kevin Cash pulled him for Poche in the eighth.

"The biggest factor was the break. Four or five days (off), then four more days," Cash said, adding that he probably would have pulled McClanahan after six innings if his pitch count wasn't so low.

"He was really good. I was encouraged that he had that layoff and gave us seven strong innings," Cash said. "We know how good he is. But we also have a lot of confidence in the guys that were, in theory, coming in to get the last six outs."

McClanahan, who is 10-3 this season, had seven strikeouts and just one walk. He has allowed two earned runs or fewer in a franchise-record 13 straight starts. In addition, he's given up four hits or less in eight consecutive starts.

Cash had no problem turning to Poche in the eighth. He's been good all year, but just didn't have it on Tuesday night.

"Look, Colin has been outstanding for us all year,'' Cash said. "Urias, you have to give him credit. He's had a lot of big hits against us this year.

The Rays tied the game with three singles in the third inning, including an RBI hit by Randy Arozarena. They took the lead in the fourth, with Isaac Paredes hitting a solo home run to tie the game at 2-2 and then Luke Raley, who got on with an infield hit, scored on a double from newcomer Roman Quinn.

Tampa Bay, which had scored only six runs in the first three losses of this streak, had 12 hits on Tuesday night but were just 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

The two teams meet again on Wednesday night. Drew Rasmussen, who got the Rays' last victory last Friday, will start for the Rays. They will finish the series with a matinee game on Thursday afternoon.

The Rays are now 52-45 on the season, and are holding on to the sixth and final wild-card spot as of Wednesday. They are 2 1/2 games ahead of the Cleveland Guardians, who will be in St. Petersburg for three games this weekend.

Baltimore (49-48) is just three games behind the Rays in the wild-card chase, tied with the Chicago White Sox. The Boston Red Sox are 3.5 games back.