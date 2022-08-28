Red Sox Get to Jeffrey Springs Early, Cruise to 5-1 Win Over Rays

BOSTON, Mass. — Jeffrey Springs has been so good for Tampa Bay this season that when he runs into trouble, it seems odd. But he had a lot of problems on Saturday, and it all happened very fast.

Springs gave up four runs in the first inning, and that was more than enough for the Boston Red Sox to cruise to a 5-1 victory. It was the Red Sox' second straight win against the Rays as they try to keep their faint playoff hopes alive.

Veteran Rich Hill, who's 42 years old now and spent some time with Tampa Bay last year, caused all sorts of problems for the Rays as well. He struck out 11 and allowed only three hits in seven scoreless innings.

"He did what we saw from him last year for us,'' Rays manager Kevin Cash said of the 42-year-old Hill. "He can really get creative on the mound with a different delivery about every third pitch, it seems like. The athleticism that he shows to be able to do that in his delivery, the starts and stops, is impressive out there. ''

Hill probably benefited from pitching with a lead, too. Boston scored four times in the first inning, with the first three hitters — Tommy Pham, Alex Verdugo and J.D. Martinez — all reaching safely. Pham singled, Verdugo doubled into the gap in left-center and Martinez drove in the first two runs with a single.

It looked like Springs, who was struggling to keep the ball down, was going to get out of the inning with just the two runs after he got Jonathan Devers to ground into a fielder's choice and then struck out Xander Bogaerts for the second out. But then Trevor Story reached safely on an infield hit and Kiki Hernandez walked to load the bases. Bobby Dalbeck singled to center, scoring two more runs.

"There were some pitches that were getting too much of the plate with two strikes,'' Cash said of the first-inning explosion. "They got some pitches they could handle, and they took advantage of them.''

Springs has only given up four runs in a GAME once this season — to Baltimore on June 18 — and he's never given up four runs in an inning since joining Tampa Bay in 2021. He settled down nicely after that, allowing just one run in the next five innings. He got through six, which helped save an already taxed bullpen.

Garrett Cleavinger, who was acquired in early August and was called up on Saturday after Ryan Yarbrough was demoted to Durham, pitched the final two innings. He was perfect, and recorded three strikeouts.

Springs is now 6-4 on the season, and his ERA jumped from 2.46 to 2.76 after Saturday. He was ranked No. 7 in the American League in ERA prior to the game. His next start will more than likely come next weekend at home against the New York Yankees. The Rays have some flexibility with their rotation next week because they have off days on Monday and Thursday other either side of a quick two-game series at Miami on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Despite the consecutive losses, the Rays are still atop the American League wild-card standings. They are a half-game ahead of both Toronto and Seattle, and are two games in front of the Baltimore Orioles.

The two teams meet again on Sunday, with Tampa Bay's Corey Kluber (8-7, 4.20 ERA) taking on Boston's Nick Pivetta (9-9, 4.22 ERA). The Rays also play the Red Sox in a week at Tropicana Field, a three-game set from Sept. 5-7.